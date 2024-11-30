F1 bosses react to ‘dilution fee’ fear as Cadillac arrive

F1 bosses hope that Cadillac’s arrival won’t result in a diluted pot of prize money.

A big fear surrounding Andretti’s proposed entry was how an extra team would cause the 10 existing teams to pocket less cash through prize money.

General Motors-backed Cadillac now have the green light to become the 11th F1 team from 2026.

The F1 Concorde Agreement lays out a fee which any new team must pay to compensate the 10 existing teams for the added competition to earn money, but there is now agreed fee for 2026 yet.

Williams boss James Vowles reacted: “It's a sign of how well the sport is doing that we have a major OEM like GM joining us. I think it's just a sign of the growth, a sign of where Formula 1 is going.

“I don't think there's actually any defined amount of dilution fee. I think that's a part of a ‘26 Concorde, which hasn't been ratified at this point.

“What I've said all the way through is it will have financial loss for existing teams.

“What we have to do now is grow the sport sufficiently and need to be aware of that in order to make things good for everyone.”

Vowels, who was against Andretti’s initial attempt to enter F1, clarified his view: “So there's two things I said. I think it was actually here a year ago. But one of them was we welcome GM open-armed, and they still maintain that.

“It's a large brand that comes with it, a different significance to an independent body that's joining us at our point.

“What I still maintain, and it's there, and it's in the answer to the previous question, is this will have a large financial impact on existing teams.

“But Formula 1 are aware, and it's down to them to put forward a correct proposal.”

RB boss Laurent Mekies added: “Echoing what James said, I think all together it's a fantastic sign for the sport.

“It's going to be pretty much all car manufacturers probably, except for Williams and us. You know, even Haas is also linked to a car manufacturers now.

“So it's a battle of giants, and it's another sign that the sport is going towards the direction of a battle of giants.

“And the details of the financials, they are still under discussion, and hopefully they become small in the big picture of where the sport can go for its next level.”

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack said: “This came a little bit by surprise or came a little bit unexpected. And I do not have so much information about it, to be honest.

“So I think we have to trust F1 there, FIA, how this is going to go.

“I don't know about what payments are being made or have to be made. I think this will have to be defined going forward.

“So, yeah, I can't say much except that, yeah, we will have to trust F1 that this is going the way it should go.”