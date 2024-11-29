Sergio Perez explains what went wrong in woeful F1 Qatar sprint qualifying

Red Bull's Sergio Perez only 16th in sprint qualifying at F1 Qatar Grand Prix

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez endured another terrible session in qualifying for the sprint race in Qatar.

The under-fire Red Bull driver could only manage the 16th-fastest time on Friday in Qatar.

He was eliminated in the first part of qualifying for the second weekend in a row.

Asked what went wrong, Perez explained: “Unfortunately we left a little bit late.

“We had an issue with one of the anti-roll bars, and then to get my final lap we were all opening gaps.

“Then Charles Leclerc came and we were fighting into Turn 1 and so on, so we lost a couple of tenths there.

“It was enough to be knocked out, which was a shame because I thought we really progressed with the car from P1 to qualifying, we had a lot more potential and it's a shame that we just ended up here.”

Perez was asked if he was confident about making progress through the grid from 16th.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult,” he admitted.

“For now we will focus on the rest of the weekend. In such a short race I don't think there will be a lot that we can do. But yeah, we will try.”

Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen was sixth in sprint qualifying at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Perez might be relieved to see RB driver Yuki Tsunoda, one of the contenders to replace him at Red Bull, only 17th.

Tsunoda’s teammate Liam Lawson was 10th.

The RB pair, and Williams’ Franco Colapinto, are among the drivers being considered to replace Perez at Red Bull in 2025.

Desperately requiring a big round, his weekend in Qatar has started in the worst possible way with a drab performance in sprint qualifying.

The sprint race, then qualifying for the grand prix, are on Saturday.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
“Back to reality” - Charles Leclerc reacts to blow to Ferrari’s constructors’ title hopes
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
9h ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers worrying “I’m definitely not fast anymore” admission
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
9h ago
Unhappy Max Verstappen’s “too slow” feedback on RB20 in Qatar
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
9h ago
George Russell rues "confusing the engine" in Qatar sprint qualifying
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
10h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race

More News

F1
News
10h ago
Lando Norris hails McLaren for ‘bouncing back’ after Las Vegas F1 disappointment
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
10h ago
Sergio Perez explains what went wrong in woeful Qatar sprint qualifying
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
10h ago
Impressive Lando Norris pips George Russell to Qatar sprint pole
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
F1
Results
10h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Max Verstappen on track
Max Verstappen on track
WSBK
News
11h ago
Ana Carrasco announces 2025 World Supersport switch
Ana Carrasco
Ana Carrasco