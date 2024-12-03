Isack Hadjar’s F1 hopes boosted as Red Bull’s interest in Franco Colapinto cools

Isack Hadjar could be the latest rookie to join the 2025 F1 grid.

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar could be in line to make his F1 debut with VCARB as Red Bull’s interest in Franco Colapinto has cooled.

As per The Race and AMuS, Colapinto’s stock has diminished in recent weeks after Red Bull and Alpine expressed interest in the Argentine.

Colapinto’s impressive early performances for Williams, replacing Logan Sargeant at Monza, caught the interest of both Red Bull and Alpine.

In Red Bull’s case, should they finally decide to get rid of Sergio Perez - or the Mexican decides for himself he’s had enough - they would need a driver to fill in at either the main team or junior team.

Red Bull weren't totally convinced by Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson, which made Colapinto an interesting option.

There were also suggestions that Perez’s Mexican backers - Carlos Slim’s Telmex - could have aligned with Colapinto and thus filled the financial void left by a driver swap if Colapinto was the replacement.

If Red Bull opted to replace Perez with either Tsunoda or Lawson, then Colapinto could have joined VCARB.

However, their interest in Colapinto has faded amid a number of difficult races for him at Williams.

Unforced errors and a lack of pace relative to Alex Albon, combined with a reported release fee of around £20 million has put Red Bull off Colapinto.

As a result, if a vacancy opens at VCARB for next season, it should be filled by Hadjar.

Hadjar is part of the Red Bull set up and is in Formula 2 title contention.

While Red Bull aren’t entirely convinced he’s a world champion of the future, he’s next in line and would be deserving of an opportunity.

Alpine lose interest as well

Alpine and Flavio Briatore explored the option of bringing Colapinto to Enstone.

Even though they have signed Jack Doohan for next year, whose set to make his F1 debut in place of Esteban Ocon at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Colapinto’s form caught the eye of Briatore.

However, for now at least, Doohan looks to be safe heading into 2025.

In all in all it should mean Colapinto is on the sidelines for the early months of next year.

But should there be an opportunity open somewhere on the grid, he will be towards the top of the team's wish list if they need a driver mid-season.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Why one MotoGP outcast is confident in his ‘unusual’ route back to the top
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Isack Hadjar’s F1 hopes boosted as Red Bull’s interest in Franco Colapinto cools
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP
Feature
7h ago
Luca Marini: “I tried to learn Japanese!” - Exclusive
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen takes shot at F1 stewards with “investigated straight away” jibe
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
9h ago
Bernie Ecclestone puts his legendary £500m F1 collection up for sale
Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone

More News

MotoGP
Feature
9h ago
Jorge Martin: “If they didn't pick me, I would have left motorbikes”
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
MotoGP
News
9h ago
“The bad thing” about being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Rider hit with 17-hour penalty while on FaceTime to his mother
via @ajtourville
via @ajtourville
F1
News
10h ago
Carlos Sainz demands “perfect weekend” from Ferrari to beat McLaren to F1 title
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Ducati-disrupting Austin MotoGP win remains a mystery to Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose