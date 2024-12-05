The “cool” F1 title battle situation one rookie faces in Abu Dhabi debut

Formula 1 rookie Jack Doohan says “it’s quite a cool situation” to make his debut as Alpine fights for sixth in the constructors’ standings at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Doohan will join the F1 grid full-time next year as he steps out of his development role with Alpine into a race seat alongside Pierre Gasly.

But the Australian’s F1 debut has been moved up to this weekend’s 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, after Esteban Ocon was dropped by Alpine following the Qatar GP ahead of his Haas test debut next week.

Alpine and Haas are split by just five points in the constructors’ standings in the battle for a lucrative sixth place, with RB 13 points behind the Enstone-based squad.

Doohan - who has carried out extensive simulator work, testing of an old car and two FP1 outings in 2024 - makes his F1 debut looking to “support the team in any way possible” in its quest to secure sixth in the championship.

“It's quite a cool situation for myself personally to be thrown into,” Doohan, who had been due to make a third FP1 outing in Abu Dhabi prior to his race call-up, said about the constructors’ battle.

“I'm quite excited, and it's an awesome position to experience as a debut.

“It's something you usually maybe would experience 22, 23 races into your career, and I get to experience it now.

“My goal is to just try and be as fast as I can in the car and support the team in any way possible to ensure that we meet our objective and hopefully finish P6 in the constructors' championship.”

Doohan will be the third rookie to make their F1 debut in 2024, after Oliver Bearman stood in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in Jeddah and Franco Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams from Monza onwards.

Bearman scored points on his debut for Ferrari, and did so again for Haas in Azerbaijan, while Colapinto broke into the points for Williams in just his second outing.

Asked if the expectations of what rookies should be achieving has increased ahead of his own debut, Doohan said: “Maybe from others, but from myself, no.

“I'm just going to look forward to the weekend and enjoy it. And I'm confident in my own abilities and I'm just looking forward to getting comfortable with the car, comfortable with the team.

“I have a 2025 season to enjoy as well. So, this is just an opportunity to get a feel of [everything].”