‘Not how I wanted things to end’ - Esteban Ocon speaks out on Alpine exit

Esteban Ocon has spoken out following his premature exit from the Alpine F1 team.

Alpine announced on Monday following the Qatar Grand Prix that Ocon would be replaced by 2025 rookie Jack Doohan for this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Reports of a shock swap for the season finale first emerged after Sunday’s race in Qatar, before Alpine confirmed the speculation on Monday.

Ocon released a statement on Tuesday thanking his crew at Alpine and insisting an early exit was not how he “wanted things to end”.

“I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone, and Viry-Châtillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons,” Ocon wrote.

“We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends. I know how much all of those moments meant for everybody and feeling that sense of achievement and joy alongside the team is what I am taking away with me.

“It has not been an easy year on track for the team and the second part of the season has been especially difficult. For various reasons.

“I do not regret a single thing knowing I gave it 100% every single session. Like I always have.

“To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able come see you in person and have a proper farewell.

“As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things.

“This is not how I wanted things to end. That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon.

“I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Alpine issued a brief response to Ocon’s statement, which read: “Forever engrained in the Team’s history. Thank you Esteban. Best of luck.”

The 28-year-old Frenchman will join Haas next season and it has been reported the early termination frees him up to drive for the American outfit in the post-season test next week.

Alpine insist split ‘suits each other’

Speaking on Sunday, before the decision was formally confirmed, Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes suggested a split would be best for both parties.

However, Ocon has made it clear in his goodbye message that he feels rather differently.

“I think it comes from all sides really. I guess you could say it’s good to get Jack in early, I think you could say from Esteban’s side it’s good to move on early,” Oakes explained.

“I think it suits everybody, so I think the discussion was quite natural really, and I think Esteban’s been a big part of this team as well and from both sides it suits each other.

“I think really the bigger part is sort of a natural evolution really of he’s moving on, does it suit both of us to do that just a bit earlier for the last round or not?

“From the other side it’s also [that] you could look at it as it’s advantageous to get Jack in the team working with everybody and get those butterflies gone now rather than next year in Australia.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

