Max Verstappen labels George Russell “backstabber” and “loser” as F1 feud continues

Max Verstappen has responded to George Russell's tirade against him as their war of words continued at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The media headlines on Thursday at the Yas Marina Circuit have been dominated by Verstappen and Russell’s comments following the events of Qatar.

It all stems from Verstappen picking up a one-place grid penalty for driving unnecessarily slow in qualifying and impeding Russell (even though the Mercedes driver wasn’t on a lap).

Verstappen was irked by Russell's role in the stewards giving him a penalty.

The topic continues to be a major talking point in Abu Dhabi, with Verstappen refusing to backtrack on his comments, while Russell has criticised Verstappen for how he deals with adversity and his general bullying tactics.

Verstappen responded to Russell's comments in a media session with the Dutch press.

"Yeah, but George is a backstabber,” Verstappen said to De Telegraaf via ESPN Netherlands.

“The way he brings up all this nonsense - he’s just a loser. He lies and cobbles things together that don’t add up. I only voiced my opinion about his behavior with the stewards.

“Clearly, he couldn’t handle that. And his comments about 2021? That’s how he acted with the stewards, insinuating nonsense.”

Verstappen disputes Russell’s “threat” claim

Russell claimed that Verstappen threatened to crash him out of purpose.

Russell said to media including Crash.net: “I've known Max for a long time. I know what he's capable of. And, you know, he said to me he's going to purposely go out of his way to crash into me, putting my f*****g head in the wall.

Verstappen disputed Russell’s claim, suggesting he was “exaggerating” and accused him of inventing “all sorts of nonsense”.

“That’s not true; I didn’t say it like that. He’s exaggerating again,” Verstappen added. “Do you know what I can’t stand? The way he attacks me unacceptably with the stewards and then acts like nothing happened the next day, patting me on the shoulder. I think, 'Stay away from me.' He invents all sorts of nonsense.

“With me, you always get the same: here, at home, with the stewards - I don’t change. You can’t say the same about everyone. But I’m not surprised by him.”

Another layer to the Mercedes “frustration”

Verstappen feels that Mercedes’ “frustration” is linked to the fact they’ve lost a lot of staff to Red Bull Powertrains (the team’s engine project for 2026).

This was in response to Russell’s claim that earlier in the year, many of Red Bull’s key engineers were exploring potentially joining rival F1 teams.

“It’s tough for them, especially since we’ve poached many people from Mercedes for our engine program,” Verstappen commented.

“That causes frustration. But we’re having the last laugh because we won the race last week. They started on pole because of their nitpicking with the stewards, but 300 meters later, they were already behind. Everything Russell adds is irrelevant.

“I was very relaxed with the stewards, having already secured the championship. But he had to be dramatic to start first.”

Verstappen concluded: “It wasn’t that dramatic with the stewards last week. Maybe next time, I’ll bring tissues.”