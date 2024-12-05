Ex-Manor boss to return to F1 as GM-Cadillac’s team principal

General Motors and Cadillac has announced that former Manor boss Graeme Lowdon will become team principal when the outfit enters F1 in 2026.

Lowdon, who was the president and sporting director of the Virgin Racing/Manor Marussia squad between 2010 and 2015, will serve as General Motors-Cadillac team principal when the American car giant joins the grid as F1’s 11th team.

The 59-year-old Briton has been acting as an advisor to the operation for the past two years.

“I’m truly honoured to be appointed as the Team Principal of this exciting new team and I would like to thank everyone involved for placing their trust in me,” Lowdon said.

“I believe that Formula 1 is the greatest team sport in the world, and teams are all about people. This is a team with a real love for, and desire to go, racing, and we have the experience and expertise to do just that.

“Racing is at the very heart of everything that we do. This is what I want to see in a team, and I really want to be part of it. I don’t underestimate the task ahead and I have the utmost respect for the competition.

“I look forward to the challenge of racing. In the meantime, our work continues at pace.”

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Global’s motorsport business, said: "Graeme has been advising our team for the last two years as we have built out our operations; his experience on both the technical and managerial sides of Formula 1 and other motorsports ventures will serve him well as he builds the Cadillac Formula 1 team.”

General Motors president Mark Reuss added: “Graeme has been a pleasure to work with over the past two years and we’re excited he will lead our journey to the 2026 Formula 1 grid as Team Principal.

“He has great racing expertise, he knows how to assemble a high-performing team and he embodies the values the Cadillac Formula 1 Team will represent in all its endeavors, on or off the track.”

Last week it was confirmed that an agreement in principle had been reached with F1 to make GM-Cadillac the first new team to enter the world championship since 2016.