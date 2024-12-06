Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce heartwarming personal news

Couple drop huge news ahead of F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have announced heartwarming personal news.

They are set to welcome their first baby together, they confirmed.

“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way,” the Formula 1 champion wrote on social media.

“We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.”

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet to welcome a baby

Kelly is the daughter of Nelson Piquet, the former three-time Formula 1 champion.

She is already the mother to a daughter, whose father is Daniil Kvyat, the driver that Verstappen replaced in the Red Bull.

Verstappen has already made it clear that he doesn’t talk about motorsports with his father-in-law.

Announcing their personal news via social media was an unusual step for Verstappen and Kelly.

"I just don't have that need to show my private life to the outside world,” Verstappen had previously said.

“Kelly is also doing it much less than she used to. If I'm ever done with Formula 1, I don't see myself posting very much after that. I just don't like it.

“Some people don't do anything else all day, I'm busy with other things. For example, I spend a lot of time on my phone, but that is more to arrange things around my sim team.”

Max Verstappen and George Russell at loggerheads

The baby news was announced ahead of Friday’s running at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Thursday was dominated by a war of words between Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Russell labelled Verstappen a “bully” after their row from last weekend in Qatar exploded again.

Verstappen feistily disputed Russell’s words in an argument which dragged Toto Wolff, Christian Horner and several other F1 drivers in.

Verstappen was originally angry with what he perceived to be Russell’s role in his penalty from the FIA in Qatar.

