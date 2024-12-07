Max Verstappen hints at George Russell reconciliation: “We will fix it again”

Max Verstappen has hinted his F1 feud with George Russell will be short-lived, claiming “it’s all going to work out”.

Verstappen and Russell have been involved in a war of words throughout the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It all stemmed from Verstappen’s one-place grid penalty in Qatar.

Verstappen was irked by Russell’s persistence in the stewards’ room and the role he played in getting the Dutchman a penalty.

Verstappen said he had “lost all respect” for Russell, while refusing to retract his criticism on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Russell hit back with a series of hard-hitting comments, claiming that Verstappen cannot deal with adversity.

Speaking in the Fanzone at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday, Verstappen seemed to have moved on from the beef with Russell.

He and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez were asked by an F1 presenter: “If you were going paintballing, who would you want on your team within the grid?”

The fans present shouted: “George!”

Verstappen then said: “He will be on the other team… just kidding.

“Honestly guys, we have our arguments. I am sure we will fix it again. But it’s good to have a little break.

“I am sure we will see each other again in Monaco. It’s all going to work out again.”

An incredible season for Verstappen

Verstappen won’t be affected by the recent feud with Russell, given he clinched his fourth F1 world title two weeks ago.

The Dutchman has been in a league of his own once again in 2024.

He won seven of the opening 10 races, making him the clear favourite to take the title.

However, amid McLaren’s resurgence, it looked like his title prospects would be under serious threat.

His win in Brazil proved decisive though, coming out on top in treacherous conditions from 17th on the grid.