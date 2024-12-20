Helmut Marko tells Isack Hadjar to “keep his emotions under control” ahead of F1 debut

Helmut Marko has told Isack Hadjar he needs to “keep his emotions under control” ahead of his F1 debut with Racing Bulls next year.

On Friday morning, Hadjar was announced as a Racing Bulls F1 driver, teaming up with Yuki Tsunoda.

The 20-year-old Frenchman finished second in the 2024 Formula 2 standings, narrowly missing out on the title to Gabriel Bortoleto, who will make his F1 debut with Sauber in 2025.

Hadjar is the latest Red Bull talent to make the step up to F1, following the likes of Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

Speaking before Red Bull’s announcements this week, Marko was asked about Hadjar - and what he needs to improve if he’s going to make it into F1.

Assessing Hadjar, Marko told the Inside Line F1 Podcast: “First of all, I have to say Isack lost more than 80 points through technical issues.

“To still keep motivated and keep your speed was already a big achievement. Isack is fast but he has to keep his emotions under control and has to focus. One example when in Monte Carlo, there was a Safety Car and he was all of a sudden in front of him. He was moaning and complaining. ‘Why?’ and so on.

“Instead, the guy had cold tyres. He should have driven to attack him instead of being all over the place on the radio.

“So, generally, focus on the important things and make less mistakes like he had a spin in the test in Abu Dhabi. I think he had a spin on a Friday outing.

“Be more consistent but the speed and everything is here. The rest comes through routine.”

Hadjar completes F1 2025 grid

Hadjar’s Racing Bulls announcement means the 2025 grid is finally complete.

Hadjar is the fifth rookie on the grid.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 debut with Mercedes, while Ollie Bearman will complete his first full season with Haas, alongside Esteban Ocon.

Jack Doohan is set to drive alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine.

Bortoleto was chosen as Valtteri Bottas’ replacement at Sauber.

Outside of the rookies, Lewis Hamilton will be racing at Ferrari for the first time, while Lawson will get a taste of front-running machinery when he makes his Red Bull bow in Australia.