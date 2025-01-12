McLaren accused of leaving “points on the table” in failed F1 title bid

“McLaren are still kind of finding their feet"

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

McLaren’s mistakes which cost Lando Norris last year have been highlighted by their ex-mechanic.

Norris fell short against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in his bid for the F1 drivers’ championship in 2024.

He was powered by the fastest car in Formula 1, as McLaren sensationally overtook Red Bull in the development race to win the constructors’ prize.

Marc Priestley, a former McLaren mechanic, insists that the failed attempt to dethrone Verstappen is a valuable step on the journey to delivering a first drivers’ title since 1998.

“I can tell you from having been through this, from personal experience, it doesn’t necessarily just come naturally,” Priestley told the Fuelling Around podcast about McLaren’s rise.

“From everybody watching on from the outside you look at what Max and Red Bull have been doing, and what Mercedes did before that.

“You sort of think: ‘Here’s McLaren now with a great car, why can’t they just deliver the same?’

“But you have to build up to that.

“Red Bull and Max have got this recent history where they’ve got so much confidence and self belief. They can make decisions quickly and instinctively on the pit wall - typically, they are generally right.

“McLaren are still kind of finding their feet in that regard and they’re learning how to win again.

“It seems like a strange thing to say but it’s true, you have to build the confidence to be able to make those snap decisions.

“If you look back over this season there’s been quite a few occurrences where McClaren have probably, if they’re honest, left points on the table because they maybe hesitated for a moment in terms of making a decision.”

Lando Norris cost by McLaren errors?

McLaren’s philosophy to avoid naming a No1 driver came under scrutiny last season.

Their preference to treat Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri equally was criticised when it became clear that their more experienced driver had a shot at the F1 title.

The team’s self-imposed Papaya Rules made it clear how grand prix winners Norris and Piastri should behave against each other.

The philosophy was tweaked in the latter half of the season, to prioritise Norris’ hope of edging Verstappen.

But their strategy also came under the microscope, with mistakes made at several rounds.

Notably at Silverstone, Norris was leading before the final pit stops only for Lewis Hamilton to undercut him and win the race.

Then in Brazil after a 1-2 finish in the sprint race, polesitter Norris finished sixth after being overtaken by Verstappen in the puts, with McLaren’s communication also criticised.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
35m ago
Garrett Gerloff “couldn’t enjoy” 2024 WorldSBK highlight
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
35m ago
McLaren accused of leaving “points on the table” in failed F1 title bid
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Martin points to 2025 title favourite - it’ll upset a legion of fans…
Jorge Martin
F1 News
2h ago
F1’s five biggest team sponsors in 2025
Ferrari
MotoGP News
5h ago
“Delicate balance” when Yamaha had Fabio Quartararo and Valentino Rossi
Quartararo, Rossi

More News

F1 News
5h ago
New No1 on the list of F1’s highest paid driver
Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton
MotoGP News
18h ago
Ducati circling around “concerned” Pedro Acosta amid KTM money struggles
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
18h ago
Intriguing and fresh Ferrari livery tipped for Lewis Hamilton’s new car
Ferrari
MotoGP Results
18h ago
Shock winners deny Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini in 100km of Champions
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP News
20h ago
Jorge Martin: Pecco Bagnaia surpassed Casey Stoner, so where does this position me?
Jorge Martin