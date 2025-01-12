McLaren accused of leaving “points on the table” in failed F1 title bid

McLaren’s mistakes which cost Lando Norris last year have been highlighted by their ex-mechanic.

Norris fell short against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in his bid for the F1 drivers’ championship in 2024.

He was powered by the fastest car in Formula 1, as McLaren sensationally overtook Red Bull in the development race to win the constructors’ prize.

Marc Priestley, a former McLaren mechanic, insists that the failed attempt to dethrone Verstappen is a valuable step on the journey to delivering a first drivers’ title since 1998.

“I can tell you from having been through this, from personal experience, it doesn’t necessarily just come naturally,” Priestley told the Fuelling Around podcast about McLaren’s rise.

“From everybody watching on from the outside you look at what Max and Red Bull have been doing, and what Mercedes did before that.

“You sort of think: ‘Here’s McLaren now with a great car, why can’t they just deliver the same?’

“But you have to build up to that.

“Red Bull and Max have got this recent history where they’ve got so much confidence and self belief. They can make decisions quickly and instinctively on the pit wall - typically, they are generally right.

“McLaren are still kind of finding their feet in that regard and they’re learning how to win again.

“It seems like a strange thing to say but it’s true, you have to build the confidence to be able to make those snap decisions.

“If you look back over this season there’s been quite a few occurrences where McClaren have probably, if they’re honest, left points on the table because they maybe hesitated for a moment in terms of making a decision.”

Lando Norris cost by McLaren errors?

McLaren’s philosophy to avoid naming a No1 driver came under scrutiny last season.

Their preference to treat Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri equally was criticised when it became clear that their more experienced driver had a shot at the F1 title.

The team’s self-imposed Papaya Rules made it clear how grand prix winners Norris and Piastri should behave against each other.

The philosophy was tweaked in the latter half of the season, to prioritise Norris’ hope of edging Verstappen.

But their strategy also came under the microscope, with mistakes made at several rounds.

Notably at Silverstone, Norris was leading before the final pit stops only for Lewis Hamilton to undercut him and win the race.

Then in Brazil after a 1-2 finish in the sprint race, polesitter Norris finished sixth after being overtaken by Verstappen in the puts, with McLaren’s communication also criticised.