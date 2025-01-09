Cadillac make major step in becoming F1 works team with key announcement

Russ O’Blenes has been named as CEO of GM Performance Power Units LLC

Cadillac have ramped up plans to become a fully-fledged F1 works team by the end of the decade following the formation of General Motors Performance Power Units.

Cadillac, who are expected to join the F1 grid in 2026 as the 11th team, plan to have their own power unit by 2029.

This will be led by US motor giant General Motors, who have confirmed they are joining forces with TWG Motorsports to form GM Performance Power Units.

One of the key reasons Cadillac’s F1 entry bid was accepted was because of their plans to become a works team with their own power unit, rather than just being a customer team.

The American team will be powered by Ferrari until the GM power unit is fully developed.

GM’s power unit project will be headed by Russ O’Blenes, who has over 30 years of experience in motorsport.

Cadillac outlined that O’Blenes will join “TWG Motorsports and GM’s roster of innovators, creating a world-class technological base for the new Formula 1 team.”

Speaking of the news, Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, said: “His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we lay the foundation for Cadillac’s Formula 1 journey.

“Together with Team Principal Graeme Lowdon, they will lead the team in setting new standards of performance and innovation in the sport.”

O’Blenes added: “I am truly excited to have the opportunity to build and lead the team that will bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid.

“GM PPU is currently ramping up its team and is hiring in all areas of the business.”

Cadillac gear up for their F1 2026 entry

Cadillac are getting ready for their expected F1 debut in 2026.

At the back end of 2024, former Manor CEO Graeme Lowdon was unveiled as the team principal.

In terms of drivers, it has been reported that Valtteri Bottas has already held talks with Lowdon over a potential move to the team.

Mario Andretti, who is on the team’s management board, has hinted that at least one of the cockpits will be filled by an American, with Colton Herta the likeliest candidate.

Cadillac have a host of options available outside of Bottas, though, with Sergio Perez, Zhou Guanyu, and Kevin Magnussen all available.

Daniel Ricciardo has dismissed the idea of potentially returning to the grid in 2026 with Cadillac.