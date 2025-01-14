George Russell has already ‘crashed’ a Mercedes in 2025…

George Russell has crashed a Mercedes for the first time this year - but was able to laugh it off.

The Mercedes Formula 1 driver shared a series of images of himself driving a road car on a snow drift in Sweden.

It seems even during the winter break, these F1 drivers cannot help themselves but to seek speed…

Full throttle on ice 🧊 pic.twitter.com/AQQ74pUz9I — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) January 14, 2025

“I couldn’t wait until next month to get behind the wheel again,” Russell joked alongside a picture of a Mercedes that was stuck in the snow.

“This place never ceases to amaze me! Always incredible driving on the frozen lakes of Sweden.

“Limits are made to be pushed after all!”

Russell released footage proving that he hit 200km/h driving on the frozen lake.

George Russell is Mercedes new senior driver

2025 is set to be a very different season for Russell.

Lewis Hamilton’s exit to Ferrari means that Mercedes is a strikingly different environment, without the most successful driver in F1 history.

Last year, the impressive Russell out-gunned his illustrious teammate Hamilton in qualifying on Saturdays.

Russell finished sixth in the drivers’ championship, one spot ahead of Hamilton.

But this year, Russell will become Mercedes’ senior driver in Hamilton’s absence.

He will be tested instead by rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli is hugely touted by Toto Wolff but how that translates into F1 performance remains to be seen.