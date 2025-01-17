Jacques Villeneuve: “Hunger”, not age key to Lewis Hamilton’s F1 future

"It depends if Lewis Hamilton has the same hunger as Fernando Alonso or not."

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Jacques Villeneuve sees Lewis Hamilton’s “hunger” as the main factor in prolonging his F1 career, rather than his age.

Hamilton turned 40 earlier this month as he embarks on a new adventure with Ferrari for the upcoming season.

No driver since the 1990s has won an F1 grand prix in their 40s - something Hamilton will look to do with his new team.

Hamilton is expected to drive a Ferrari for the first time next week following a day in the simulator.

The seven-time world champion will reportedly drive Ferrari’s 2022 challenger - the F1-75.

Speaking to Action Network, the Canadian said of Hamilton: “It depends if Lewis Hamilton has the same hunger as Fernando Alonso or not. He still wants one championship, and he wants it with Ferrari. So that should be enough to give him the hunger. But if the going gets tough, will he just think, will I be fighter and warrior like Alonso or will he think it’s time do something else with my life?’

“But physically there’s no issue. He’s super fit, he’s super strong, he can go on another 10 years, there’s no problem there.But it’s all in the head and his desire.”

Age not the issue for Hamilton

Villeneuve cited the example of Hamilton’s former teammate - Nico Rosberg - losing the desire for F1, which led to his retirement.

“It’s always like that with sports. Age is not the issue," he added. "It’s how mentally are you ready to give it all, to do all the training necessary, to go to bed, wake up in the morning and think only about that and focus. At some point in your life, maybe it loses its importance or its priority. And that’s when you go down. Not because there’s a physical direct effect.

“It is draining but at the same time it’s what keeps you alive. It’s what drives you. And you realize when you stop it, you realize two months into it, ‘Gosh, this is boring.’

“You need that lifestyle. You need that adrenaline rush that you keep going. If you’re passionate, if it’s something you really love, It’s a drug.

“Take Nico Rosberg, he was happier not racing. that’s just not the same level of passion.”

