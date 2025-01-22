Lewis Hamilton breaks F1 Instagram record with first Ferrari post

Lewis Hamilton is already setting new records as a Ferrari F1 driver.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has already broken records as a Ferrari F1 driver.

The seven-time world champion’s first official photograph for his new team has broken the record as the most-liked F1 post on Instagram.

Hamilton’s picture of him stood in front of a Ferrari F40 supercar outside the team’s famous Maranello headquarters wearing a pinstripe suit and tie has surpassed five million likes.

Hamilton has already got an early win over new Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who previously held the record with 4.6 million likes for his celebratory selfie on Monza’s iconic podium after winning last year’s Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton captioned his record-breaking post: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”

Hamilton has completed the biggest driver transfer in F1 history in making the switch from rivals Mercedes after a 12-year stint in which he won six of his seven world titles.

Hamilton is aiming to clinch a record-breaking eighth world title with Ferrari, a feat that would see him surpass the great Michael Schumacher.

The 40-year-old Briton’s early popularity with the tifosi has been clear to see in his first few days as an official Ferrari driver.

Fans waited outside Ferrari’s famous Maranello factory on Monday to greet Hamilton, while thousands flocked to the team’s Fiorano test track on Wednesday morning to catch a glimpse of their new hero as he made his on track debut.

Hamilton is having his first experience of driving a Ferrari F1 car, completing his first laps behind the wheel of a 2023 SF-23 car as part of his acclimatisation work with his new team. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

