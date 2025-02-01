Claim about Adrian Newey’s faith in Fernando Alonso raises Max Verstappen theory

Aston Martin's alleged interest in Max Verstappen is not going away

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

A claim that Adrian Newey does not believe in Fernando Alonso’s title-winning credentials has created a theory about Max Verstappen.

Aston Martin reportedly wanted to tie Verstappen down to a long-term contract valued at $1 billion, according to the Daily Mail.

Aston Martin swiftly shot down that suggestion and reiterated their faith in current drivers Alonso and Lance Stroll.

But Newey “does not see the current driver Fernando Alonso and owner's son Lance Stroll as the formula for success for the ambitious project,” F1-Insider claims.

Alonso is “too old” and Stroll “too untalented and too unambitious”, the report insists.

Aston Martin have recruited genius car designer Newey from Red Bull, who knows about the brilliance of Verstappen all too well.

But, for now, the noises coming out of Aston Martin is that they will back Alonso and Stroll, their current duo.

Red Bull fight to keep Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko is wary of rival interest in Verstappen.

Next year the new F1 regulations will create an even playing field and every team - including Newey-inspired Aston Martin - will dream of building a dominant era.

Mercedes, tipped to have an engine to envy in 2026, have also been linked with Verstappen.

Red Bull’s Marko told F1-Insider: "We have to give him a car with which he is able to win on his own.

“It can be one to two-tenths of a second slower than others, but unlike our car last year, it has to be competitive over the whole season and on every track.

"If we don't succeed, there is no reason for Max to stay with us. You have to be realistic about that."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
16m ago
Claim about Adrian Newey’s faith in Fernando Alonso raises Max Verstappen theory
Fernando Alonso
WSBK News
46m ago
Danilo Petrucci “didn’t notice any benefit” from new Ducati WorldSBK part
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test Results - Day 2 (Saturday)
Alex Rins, Sepang Shakedown, Day 2.
Sportscars News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi misses top 10 in Bathurst 12 Hour qualifying
#46 BMW, 2025 Bathurd 12 Hour. Credit: Bathurst 12 Hour.
MotoGP News
1h ago
MotoGP 2025: Every team's livery revealed
KTM 2025 Factory MotoGP livery

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Honda launches all-new MotoGP livery, reveals Castrol as title sponsor
Honda 2025 MotoGP livery
F1 News
2h ago
“Harsh but inevitable” F1 driver axing pointed out after illogical team decision
Jack Doohan
MotoGP News
3h ago
MV Agusta makes split from KTM
MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR fuel tank. Credit: MV Agusta.
F1 News
5h ago
Adrian Newey points out Fernando Alonso stat: “Doesn’t reflect his ability at all”
Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
8h ago
2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test: How to follow today
Aleix Espargaro