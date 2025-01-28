Lewis Hamilton "magic is still there" as F1 title prospects examined

Sky Sports F1 commentator Karun Chandhok believes Lewis Hamilton is still capable of “magic” moments in F1, even if he expects his qualifying struggles to continue at Ferrari.

Hamilton is gearing up for a historic season for Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc in 2025.

The seven-time world champion made the shock decision to leave Mercedes nearly 12 months ago.

The preceding season was his most difficult to date, even though he ended his win drought at the British Grand Prix.

Given Hamilton’s reputation and Ferrari’s significant improvement in 2024, expectations are high ahead of the new season.

Speaking on the Evo India podcast, Chandhok discussed what he expects from Hamilton in 2025, tipping him to “bring new energy.”

“They are there. They are in the fight,” Chandhok said. “Ferrari have made good steps towards the end of the year. Lewis will bring new energy to the whole thing.”

“The magic is still there” for Hamilton

Chandhok is adamant Hamilton is still capable of winning a record-breaking eighth F1 world title.

Hamilton was close to winning his eighth in 2021, losing out in a controversial Abu Dhabi finale.

Since then, Hamilton and Mercedes have had a tough time.

With Hamilton growing frustrated about Mercedes’ form and the team not listening to his feedback, he took the decision to join Ferrari for 2025.

Hamilton described the move as fulfilling a childhood dream, while it probably will give him a better chance of winning another title.

While Chandhok doubts Hamilton will be able to regularly beat Leclerc in qualifying, his race day performances are still special enough to succeed at Ferrari.

“I don’t think so,” Chandhok replied when asked if Lewis is a “spent force”.

“Is Lewis as fast in qualifying as he used to be? No. Is he going to be as fast as Charles Leclerc in qualifying? Probably not," he added. "Is Lewis still capable of winning an eighth world championship if the car is capable?

“Yes. The British GP… if I had to pick my highlight of the year was that. Five drivers could have won that race. Lewis’ final stint - there was a magic that only a Lewis or a Max or a Fernando have that extra bit of magic to deliver that sort of performance. You saw it in Abu Dhabi.

“Qualifying was a mess but the race he drove. The magic is still there on a Sunday. He’s still there.”