Jean Todt 'perplexed', claims Ferrari snub him

Former Ferrari F1 boss and FIA president Jean Todt claims he has been constantly snubbed by the team.

Todt was team principal at Ferrari from 1993 through 2004 before becoming CEO for four years afterwards.

He played an instrumental role in helping to turnaround the Scuderia’s fortunes and oversaw the period of dominance led by the great Michael Schumacher.

In 2009, Todt was elected president of F1’s governing body the FIA, serving three terms until 2021.

Jean Todt on Ferrari relationship

The 78-year-old Frenchman says he has had no contact from Ferrari since he left the FIA, adding the situation has left him feeling “perplexed”.

"Since I left I have spoken to some members of the team, but since I left the FIA I have never had any contact again," Todt told Italian publication La Repubblica.

"I must say that I was very perplexed given how much time I dedicated to this incredible company and how many results we achieved.

"When I arrived in 1993 there was a castle in ruins, the design area in England, an old and unusable wind tunnel at the headquarters.

"But little by little we built a jewel. Alone I would not have done anything, I was good at forming and maintaining a team for years, making it a dream team.

"The 14 championships won remain in the books. It was the most successful period in the history of Ferrari.”

Ferrari hope to return to winning ways once more in 2025 to end their wait for a world championship.

The Italian outfit missed out on a first constructors’ world title in 16 years last term, with McLaren beating them to the championship by 14 points.

Ferrari does now boast arguably the strongest driver line-up on the grid for the upcoming season, following the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc as he seeks to win a record-breaking eighth drivers’ world title.