Why Las Vegas shift is bad news for UK fans but logical for F1

The start time for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix has been brought forward by two hours for 2025.

That is bad news for UK and European-based fans, who will now need to set their alarms much earlier if they want to catch the action from Vegas.

F1’s third and most recent addition in the United States will now begin at 8pm local time on Saturday 22 November, meaning lights out will be at 4am on Sunday morning for UK viewers.

Likewise, qualifying will start at 8pm Friday night local time, or 4am Saturday morning in the UK.

FP1 and FP3 - the first on-track sessions of Friday and Saturday respectively - will start at 12.30am UK time.

Explaining the decision, a statement from the Las Vegas race organisers read: “This adjustment is based on feedback, insights and experience from the first two races, expanding opportunities for fans to explore the destination and continuing to engage with more fans across the US.”

While the news is likely to be met by groans from UK-based F1 fans who will no doubt be bleary-eyed after sacrificing two hours of sleep in order to watch, the decision is a logical one for several reasons.

The smart move for F1

Firstly, the race will now take place in a better time slot for the rest of the United States - an important factor for American F1 owner Liberty Media to consider.

Concerns about the schedule had been flagged ever since the inaugural event, something Red Bull team principal Christian Horner pointed out.

“As a first off, of course there are going to be many lessons to learn,” he said back in 2023. “One of the things to look at is the running schedule, because it has been brutal for the team and all the men and women behind the scenes.

“Everybody is leaving Vegas slightly f***ed! One way or another it has been a brutal weekend for everyone behind the scenes, and I think we need to look at how we can improve that for the future.

Horner added: “I think run it a little earlier in the evening because you are never going to keep every television audience totally happy.

“This is an American race. If you run it 8pm in the evening or something like that it would just be a bit more comfortable for the men and women working behind the scenes.”

Naps helped power George Russell to a dominant win last year
Naps helped power George Russell to a dominant win last year

A change was made for Las Vegas’ return in 2024. Sessions on Friday and Saturday were moved forward by two hours, which made things better for those on the ground.

But the solution was far from perfect as team staff and drivers battled the effects of jet lag amid a brutal end of year triple header with Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Last year’s winner George Russell famously took a nap before claiming pole position and explained the particular challenge thrown up by Vegas.

“It's a real challenge for the body. Such a big shift from Europe. And of course, we have to shift back when we go to Qatar next week,” he explained.

“It's difficult to get your eight hours sleep in when it's so offset. So for me, it's also just trying to sleep when you can, so I took. you know, a nap before qualifying. Woke up a little bit drowsy and then made sure I was in peak condition come the end of qualifying. It's really difficult, but we're all in the same boat.”

While Vegas once again marks the start of F1’s toughest triple header, it is hoped bringing the sessions forward again will improve things. 

