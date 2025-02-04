Early Ferrari ‘hierarchical order’ threat emerges for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will reportedly be under immediate pressure to make a fast start to his Ferrari F1 career.

The seven-time world champion has completed a blockbuster switch to Ferrari for 2025 after 12 years at F1 rivals Mercedes. Hamilton’s move has captured the attention of the F1 world since it was announced a year ago and just a month away from his Ferrari debut, excitement and anticipation is building.

While Hamilton is currently enjoying something of a honeymoon period as he beds in at Ferrari, reports in Italy suggest he will be under pressure to perform alongside new teammate Charles Leclerc from the off.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur could be willing to impose team orders early on as the Scuderia look to end their 16-year wait for a world title.

After missing out on the constructors’ championship by just 14 points to rivals McLaren last term, Ferrari are determined to claim their first world title since 2008 this season.

A new report by La Gazzetta goes as far as to claim that the first races of 2025 could be “decisive” in “establishing a new hierarchical order within the team”.

“Both [drivers] are potential number ones, so it will be the results that will decide which of the aces to rely on to chase the drivers' world title,” the report adds.

“The arrival of Hamilton, with his experience, his charisma and his seven championship wins, has changed the balance compared to when Carlos Sainz was there, closer to Leclerc in terms of age, consideration and “status”.

“Leclerc, who will not now be able to claim the role of leader of Ferrari, but will have to earn it on the field.

“Starting off on the right foot will therefore be crucial for both Hamilton and Leclerc, confident in the potential of the new Ferrari to face McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes.”

The report concludes by suggesting Vasseur may be forced to choose which driver to back in the championship early on.

Lewis Hamilton will be back driving a Ferrari at Barcelona

‘No excuses’ for Hamilton

Sky Sports F1 pundit and co-commentator Martin Brundle feels Hamilton will need to get up to speed within “two or three races”.

“He’s got to do that. He’s got to use his experience,” Brundle said on Sky Sports News.

“There are no excuses at this level for anybody, even the rookies, but you might give the rookies half a season to get their act together, maximum.

“They will expect somebody like Lewis to have aced the people around him and the car within two or three races, to be honest.”

Brundle stressed people should “never underestimate” Hamilton and believes the 40-year-old Briton still has what it takes to win a record-breaking eighth world title at Ferrari.

"I have no doubt that if Ferrari have a race-winning car or a championship-winning car, then Lewis can win races and even the championship,” Brundle added.

"I think the speed is there. Do I think the best of Lewis Hamilton is ahead or behind him? I think it's behind him.

"I think he's lost an edge with age, as you do. Sometimes he gets in scuffles that he used to emerge out of, but he doesn't now, or he'll make a mistake in qualifying. But I think 96-97 per cent of Lewis Hamilton in a winning car is still good enough.”