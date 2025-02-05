Cadillac poach Haas veteran to become their first F1 team manager

Cadillac have signed long-serving Haas veteran Peter Crolla as their first F1 team manager.

The General Motors-led entry have bolstered their team with the appointment of Crolla ahead of their expected entry as F1’s 11th team in 2026.

Crolla joined Haas from McLaren in 2015. His first position at the American squad was team coordinator, before he was promoted to team manager in 2017, and later served as trackside operations manager between 2021 and 2022.

He played an instrumental role alongside former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner in helping to build the team up from back markers to midfield runners.

Following his departure from Haas at the end of 2024, Crolla has been snapped up by Cadillac in what marks a significant coup for the team.

F1’s governing body the FIA is believed to be in the final stages of signing off Cadillac’s entry.

Crolla becomes the latest big name to join the venture, following the signing of F1 veteran Pat Symonds last month.

Writing on LinkedIn last month, Symonds said: “I hadn’t been sure what to expect.

“This is very much a start-up, but a few key people have been working really hard for over a year now and what they have achieved is remarkable.

“Even though I have worked with most of them before and know the quality of their work, I was still hugely impressed, not just with the progress on the car itself, but with the solid foundational work behind it.

“I truly believe that we can put a car on the grid in 2026 that will be a credit to the team and Formula 1 itself.”

In December it was announced that former Manor F1 boss Graeme Lowdon will be the team principal of Cadillac.