Franco Colapinto head-to-head with Jack Doohan in Alpine test

Franco Colapinto tested for Alpine for the first time in Barcelona.

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto got his first outing for Alpine at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Wednesday.

Alpine’s F1 executive advisor, Flavio Briatore, posted a video on his Instagram account, showing Colapinto exiting the A523 at the Spanish circuit.

Alpine were one of three teams present at the Barcelona track, with Ferrari and McLaren testing for Pirelli.

With Alpine making the most of their TPC (testing of previous cars) mileage, specific details of how Colapinto or Jack Doohan fared are unclear as the team hasn’t mentioned the test yet.

Regardless, Briatore was keen to put the spotlight on Colapinto, whose lap times will likely be compared to Doohan’s.

As Colapinto is only a reserve driver, there’s no limit to the amount of mileage he can do behind an older F1 car.

For the 20 drivers on the grid, there’s a 1000km limit across the year.

A chance for Colapinto to impress?

Doohan is set to start the year as Alpine’s full-time driver alongside Gasly.

However, it’s widely expected that Colapinto will take his seat if the Australian fails to deliver the results.

Colapinto starred during his early races with Williams, replacing Logan Sargeant in the middle of 2024.

However, a scrappy end to the campaign, littered with errors, and a widely-reported hefty buy-out-clause, meant interest cooled from other teams such as Red Bull.

Alpine unveiled Colapinto as their reserve and test driver at the start of 2025, but with rumours of Briatore being unconvinced about Doohan, a change mid-season is probably inevitable.

Briatore isn’t afraid to make brutal driver changes, particularly with the second driver in the team.

While the test in Barcelona was a chance for Doohan and Colapinto to get up to speed, Alpine previously used a test at Paul Ricard to compare Doohan and Mick Schumacher.

Doohan impressed Alpine and was given the seat over Schumacher for 2025. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
25m ago
Jean Todt provides rare Michael Schumacher update after ‘regular’ visits
Jean Todt and Michael Schumacher formed an iconic partnership at Ferrari
MotoGP Results
34m ago
2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 2 (Thursday)
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
35m ago
2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test: Franco Morbidelli tops day two, Marc Marquez crashes
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, Sepang MotoGP test 2025
F1 News
44m ago
Franco Colapinto head-to-head with Jack Doohan in Alpine test
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
46m ago
Explained: Lewis Hamilton's next drive for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton drove Ferrari's 2024 car for the first time

More News

MotoGP News
46m ago
Jorge Martin’s replacement details Aprilia development in his absence
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
48m ago
One MotoGP rookie is pleasantly surprised by the speed of his adaptation
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Sepang test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
1h ago
F1 driver salaries: How much money does every driver earn?
Verstappen, Norris
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi details key Aprilia difference compared to Ducati MotoGP bike
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 2 as it happened
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test