Martin Brundle’s former foe from infamous grid walk returns for F1 75 Live event

F1 have revealed their star-studded line-up for F1 75 Live, with MGK appearing.

All 10 teams will be present at the O2 Arena in London to show off their new liveries ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

Teams are not expected to unveil their 2025 cars, with Ferrari opting to reveal the SF-25 24 hours later at Maranello.

Described by F1 as a “historic launch event”, British comedian Jack Whitehall will host it.

He will be joined by F1 TV presenters Laura Winter, Ariana Bravo and Lawrence Baretto.

In terms of entertainment, MGK headlines F1 75 Live alongside Take That, Kane Brown and Brian Tyler.

Tyler composed F1’s official theme tune, which has been used since the start of 2018.

Brundle’s infamous MGK encounter

If you’re not a fan of his music, Machine Gun Kelly featured on Martin Brundle’s Sky F1 grid walk at the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The encounter between Brundle and MGK was described as “awkward” and “bizarre” as it trended on social media.

After an initial exchange, MGK requested Brundle to do an air guitar.

Brundle refused, despite MGK’s insistence, even giving the F1 commentator a countdown from three.

As Brundle continued to decline, the interview ended with MGK giving a thumbs down to the camera before storming off down the grid.

Brundle quipped: “Something tells me I won’t be on his Christmas card list.”

Later in the year, Brundle reflected on his grid walks from throughout 2023 in a Q&A on Sky’s website.

He said of the MGK interview: “And then I’ve had some car crash moments with Machine Gun Kelly and Shaquille O’Neal, whose answer was short and sweet, but nobody’s ever called him short and sweet before, I don’t think.

“I’ve maintained my position of never watching one, so I have no idea. I’ll leave that for other people to decide, but it’s nice to meet nice people.

“But actually I love talking to the drivers as well, because that’s a unique sports broadcasting opportunity. So in the end, it will be quick interactions with drivers that I enjoy most.”