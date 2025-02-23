Yuki Tsunoda’s surprising Red Bull stance after missing out on promotion in 2025

Yuki Tsunoda wants to remain in the Red Bull family, even if he continues to be overlooked for a promotion to the main F1 team.

Despite another strong campaign for RB in 2024, Red Bull opted to promote Liam Lawson over Tsunoda as Sergio Perez’s replacement for the upcoming campaign.

Tsunoda had a clear edge over Daniel Ricciardo, who Lawson replaced following the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver generally outperformed Lawson during their six races together as teammates.

Tsunoda won the qualifying head-to-head 6-0, but Lawson impressed Red Bull due to how quickly he’s adapted to F1 and his combative nature on-track.

Tsunoda embarks on his fifth season with Red Bull’s junior team - and it seems he’s keen on remaining part of the family for the years to come.

Speaking to media, including Crash.net, at F1 75 Live at The O2, Tsunoda was asked if he would have to look at other teams in 2026.

He replied: “I don’t know, maybe our team, maybe [they] change the name again next year, and then I can say a different team, you know. But, let’s see. It depends on my performance, I guess.

“Every season, I was going to go, you know. Obviously, I would like to stay in this Red Bull family. In any way, if I go to Red Bull Racing, that’s amazing.

“If not, you know, still, I would love to be in this part of the team that, you know, I’ve been in this team already five years, and, you know, I’m probably the most experienced driver in this team, and I’m feeling already, like, really connected to every person, which is, for me, very important as a driver to develop myself and, you know, focus on what I want to do.

“Every people now in our team is facing the same direction. I feel a lot of support from them, which means a lot to me.

“So, yeah, whatever happens, you know, there can be interesting options, but obviously my main target is to be in this team, in our Red Bull family.”

Tsunoda was “prepared” for Red Bull decision

With the new season fast approaching, Tsunoda dismissed any ill feelings toward Red Bull, admitting he’s “parked” anything from last year.

Tsunoda hinted that he was already mentally prepared to be overlooked by Red Bull for 2025, meaning he could avoid being angry or disappointed.

“Yeah, it’s last year’s things that I already kind of parked, and I’m like a bit away from my head, to be honest,” Tsunoda added.

“The moment they officially announced, I would say, I didn’t actually feel that super, super, like, angry or disappointed at that point, to be honest.

“To be honest, maybe I was prepared inside of my head at some point, but in the end, whatever, even when I go to Racing Bulls, VCARB or Red Bull, the things I have to do are the same. So, you know, in both ways, you can do pretty cool projects in any way.

“Maybe if I go to Red Bull, you know, maybe teammate [of] Max, it’s not easy, but at the same time, it’s cool things, and you can prove yourself, you know, in a different stage.

“Even with VCARB, you know, it’s different things that I’ve never probably experienced in a position that, more like leadership, I guess, are the things that I have to also, at some point, develop myself more.”