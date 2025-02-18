F1 manufacturer announces shock Sky Sports F1 link-up

Sky Sports’ dedicated Formula 1 channel will be sponsored by a Formula 1 manufacturer this season.

Audi have been confirmed as the sponsor for Sky Sports F1.

The three-year deal begins on Tuesday 18 February for the F1 75 Live launch, where all 10 existing teams will unveil their liveries for the upcoming season.

Audi are still running as Sauber in 2025 but will evolve next year, when the new F1 regulations begin.

Sky Sports are the official UK broadcaster of F1. Every session of every race - plus their digital output and social media - will now be sponsored by Audi.

Audi step in to sponsor Sky Sports F1

Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK, said: “Innovative engineering has always been an Audi trademark, especially embodied in our range of performance cars.

“We’re excited to launch our partnership with Sky Sports Formula 1, the perfect platform through which to celebrate Vorsprung durch Technik.”

Karin Seymour, Director of Client & Marketing at Sky Media, said: “Our partnership with Audi is truly multi-faceted.

“F1 has become one of the fastest-growing sports, with an increasingly diverse and engaged fan base driving record TV viewership and online engagement.

“As partners to Sky Sports F1, we’re helping Audi connect with this new wave of fans and be at the heart of the conversation.”

Sky Sports’ coverage of F1 in 2025 will be without one of their most famous faces.

Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 champion, has stepped back from his long-term role.

“It's been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end,” Hill previously said.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

Hill and Martin Brundle, who will remain at Sky Sports this year, were very critical of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in 2024.

Verstappen’s driving style came under scrutiny as he battled with Lando Norris.

Verstappen criticised unnamed members of the British media when he returned to form in Brazil last season.

In 2022, Red Bull briefly boycotted interviews with Sky Sports. There was a disagreement over the handling of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fallout.

Sky Sports hold the UK broadcast rights to F1 until the end of 2029.