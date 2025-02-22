Lewis Hamilton mentions steering wheel quirks as he adapts to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has noted the areas of his new Ferrari which are notably different to his Mercedes.

Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season unites the sport’s most successful driver and team.

He has already tested his new machine, the SF-25, at a private test in Italy this week.

“I anticipated it would be intense,” Hamilton told the BBC about his first laps in the famous red car.

“It has definitely been that and more.

“Moreso because preseason testing is very short. Luckily it’s been exciting because we’ve had more driving."

Lewis Hamilton gets to grips with 2025 Ferrari

“I’m not a big tester but it’s been fun to get in and experience this completely new feeling of car and engine.

“Getting comfortable in a different cockpit…

“The steering wheel has more buttons and lights than the one I’ve had in the past!

“Getting that set up, getting everything set up, so that when we get to Race 1 it’s not the first six months that we’re getting it tuned. We’ll have it ready.”

Hamilton attracted crowds of fans to watch from nearby areas as he took the SF-25 for a spin a few days ago at Ferrari’s private track.

“It’s pretty epic! To be here at Ferrari, to be able to drive around Fiorano, you can feel the history,” Hamilton said.

“The crowd was more than you see at some grands prix.”

Hamilton is seeking a record eighth F1 drivers’ title this year.

“This team has absolutely every ingredient needed to win,” he insisted.

“We are also aware that we have to continue to work. We have to elevate certain areas.”

But McLaren are expected to pick up where they left off with F1’s fastest car.

Red Bull retain their threat while Hamilton’s old friends at Mercedes will have their say.

“We never want to get ahead of ourselves,” Hamilton said.

“We don’t know where everyone else is. We know the other teams will do a great job, as well.

“I am still acclimatising to the Ferrari car.”

The F1 2025 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16.