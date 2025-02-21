Cadillac drop massive clue about F1 driver targets

Cadillac have given a clear indication about the profile of driver they wish to target when entering F1.

General Motors are the manufacturer behind the deal to enter their brand, Cadillac, as Formula 1’s 11th team from 2026.

1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti is a part of the board of directors as an advisor.

Andretti, the last American to win F1’s driver’s title, wants a compatriot in the Cadillac race seat.

“Yes, it is an absolute objective to have at least one American,” he told Sky Sports.

“That’s what started this whole programme.

“We’d like to begin with that, and one very experienced driver of whatever nationality.”

The most recent American driver in F1 was Logan Sargeant at Williams, who did not fare well.

Williams already planned to drop Sargeant in 2025 after signing Carlos Sainz, only to ditch him earlier than expected due to his increasing errors.

A crash at the Dutch Grand Prix led to his early exit.

Who could Cadillac's US driver be?

The top candidate to fulfill Cadillac’s wish for an American F1 driver seems to be Colton Herta.

Herta excels in IndyCar and has seemed on the verge of an F1 switch for some time.

Super license points have been a sticking point for Herta.

Jak Crawford, currently an Aston Martin reserve driver, is also a rising US talent.

Cadillac have another year to consider the experienced driver they wish for in their second car.

Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez are big names currently without a drive.

Andretti said about Cadillac’s entry next year: “I am totally delighted, of course. It has been a long time coming.

“Everything has fallen into place. We have a great team with energy and a lot of purpose.

“I am happy to be here, and to be a part of it again.”

He added: “We are on track. I like to think so.

“It’ll be more of a level playing field because of the rules coming into effect at the same time.

“I like that aspect of it.

“We are a new team with a lot of experience.”