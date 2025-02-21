Red Bull’s British prodigy takes crucial step towards becoming F1 driver

British Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad got his first taste of a modern F1 car as he gears up for a potential debut in 2026.

Lindblad is Red Bull’s next big talent in their driver academy, with the 17-year-old set to embark on a season in Formula 2 with Campos this year.

As part of his preparations to potentially move into F1 next year, Lindblad tested with Racing Bulls at Imola, marking his first official outing.

According to Motorsport.It, Lindblad was behind the AT04 - AlphaTauri’s 2023 car - during a TPC test earlier this week.

The Surrey-born driver ran alongside Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar, who were testing VCARB’s 2025 car ahead of next week’s pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Lindblad has had a busy winter, winning the Formula Regional Championship in New Zealand.

This title ensured he has the necessary points to obtain a super licence.

As a result, Lindblad is expected to drive an F1 car during a free practice session later this year.

It’s not the first time Lindblad has tasted F1 machinery, though, conducting a show run in Sebastian Vettel’s world championship-winning 2012 Red Bull.

The Imola test was his first time in a contemporary F1 car, thus giving him the chance to push the limits, making it important step for him in his journey to becoming an F1 driver.

Will Red Bull hand Arvid Lindblad a chance in 2026?

Lindblad will fancy his chances of making it onto the F1 grid in 2026.

His F2 campaign results will likely not be the main factor in him getting a chance in F1.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman finished outside of the top five in the 2024 F2 standings - but crucially impressed during their various F1 tests or outings.

With Red Bull similarly preparing Lindblad, impressing during his F1 sessions will be crucial.

Racing Bulls’ driver situation could allow Lindblad to join the grid.

Tsunoda is in his fifth season with the Faenza-based outfit, so Red Bull might feel they no longer need him, given he’s not an option for the main team.

Hadjar’s performance will determine whether he gets a second season.

If he lags well behind Tsunoda, Red Bull might want to put Lindblad in the car alongside the Japanese driver.

Tsunoda is a good reference and one they can judge Lindblad against.