The “big difference” Jerome D’Ambrosio has noticed at Ferrari since leaving Mercedes

Jerome D’Ambrosio speaks about the key difference between Ferrari and Mercedes.

Jerome D’Ambrosio has noticed a “big difference” in how Ferrari feels and engages with fans compared to his time at Mercedes.

D’Ambrosio has switched from Mercedes to Ferrari, taking up the role of deputy team principal.

The former F1 driver is part of a trio of signings which have moved from Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton embarks on his first season with the team, while Loic Serra spearheads their technical team.

Speaking to media, including Crash.net, following the first run of Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car, D’Ambrosio was asked to compare Ferrari and Mercedes.

“It’s been a few months now but it feels already like it’s been much more,” he said.

“I joined the team on the 1st October last year in the midst of fighting for the constructors’ championship, so it was fairlybusy and then a short winter and here we are again.

“Yes, obviously differences. Every team is different. There’s also a difference in location between the UK and Italy, so a big difference in that regard in terms of the whole feel and the engagement with the fans.

“I think Ferrari is very particular in that sense, in a positive way, it’s very different. There’s a whole city and a wholecountry that lives for racing and for Ferrari. It’s a great push to have all the fans and this culture here.”

Ferrari “already loves” Lewis Hamilton

D’Ambrosio also spoke about the positive impact Hamilton has had on the team.

“[Lewis Hamilton is] quite amazing with people,” he added. “The team already loves him after the first day.”

After extensive testing, Ferrari are preparing for pre-season running at the Bahrain International Circuit next week.

Ferrari have been the busiest of the 10 teams, looking to get Hamilton up to speed as quickly as possible.

The seven-time world champion has driven Ferrari’s 2023 and 2024 cars over the past month.

On Wednesday, he and Charles Leclerc took to the track in the SF-25 to give the new challenger its first shakedown. 

