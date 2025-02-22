Lando Norris sends bullish warning to Max Verstappen for F1 2025

Lando Norris insists he “is ready” to resume his battles with Max Verstappen for the F1 championship.

Red Bull driver Verstappen won his fourth consecutive F1 drivers’ title last year despite McLaren’s Norris running him close.

Their friendship was tested by a series of clashes, in Austria and Mexico, resulting in penalties from the stewards and an unexpectedly public falling-out.

Norris is returning in 2025 aiming to add a drivers’ title to the constructors’ that he helped McLaren win last year.

Lando Norris tells Max Verstappen 'I'm ready'

“I learned the hard way,” he said. “Were there missed opportunities? There were.

“As much as there were good things, there were also struggles.

“I came into the winter reviewing these things. As good as a year it was, there were plenty of areas where I wasn’t as strong as I needed to be.

“I want to make sure that this year I am. And I’m ready to go against Max, or whoever I race against.

“I am determined to do better than I did last year, and to make amends.

“It will be a tough year for everyone because it will be so close. I hope it isn’t! But every year that regulations don’t change, it normally gets closer.

“I expect this year to be even closer.”

Red Bull started 2024 as dominant as they had been in 2023, but they were eventually caught up by McLaren and Ferrari by the midway stage.

Norris knows the key to success in 2025 is to demonstrate that their car is fastest immediately.

“One of our biggest goals is to start the season well because we haven’t since I started,” he said.

“Even last year we started a long way off, clearly as the fourth-fastest team. We became the best team.

“We know there will be more pressure. We are going in as the favourites.

“The guys and girls… it hasn’t changed them which is the correct thing. You don’t want a bit of success to change them.

“As soon as you get complacent in Formula 1, you slip behind.”

Oscar Piastri explains 'the aim' for McLaren

Teammate Oscar Piastri ended the season fourth.

McLaren’s team orders were scrutinised as Piastri’s impressive form challenged even Norris.

Piastri said about the upcoming season: “The racing itch came back quickly - then it was focusing on how to improve, to be better this year, looking at the things that well and the things that did not.

“We are no longer going into a season wondering when that next win might be.

“The aim is to back up what we did last year with more races and more championships.

“Last year took some of the pressure off me and Lando, getting our first wins. Also the team, their first wins on pure car performance and team performance in probably a decade.

“We grew as a team and got used to being back at the front consistently.

“The things to adapt to is: applying the lessons of last year, starting this year as we ended last year.”