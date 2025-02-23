Lando Norris considers “wrong decision” after fiery Max Verstappen run-ins

Lando Norris has reopened the topic of his clashes with Max Verstappen.

The McLaren and Red Bull drivers were involved in multiple on-track skirmishes last year which caused major friction in their friendship.

As the competitiveness of the McLaren began to seriously threaten the previously dominant Red Bull in 2024, Norris and Verstappen collided while battling for the lead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris, forced out of the race, said “I feel let down” by his friend Verstappen who was hit with an FIA time penalty.

Verstappen then received two separate time penalties in Mexico as he squabbled with new title rival Norris again.

Lando Norris reflects on Max Verstappen battles

“I had to live those moments to learn,” said championship runner-up Norris ahead of the F1 2025 season.

“You learn more in those moments than you did in an easy win.

“If I look back to Zandvoort or Abu Dhabi, they are great moments but you learn less than when I crashed with Max.

“And Mexico, and Austin, you learn way more from those situations.

“Going through those bad moments were good things in order to prepare for this year because I’m sure there will be more of the same.

“It wasn’t that I did a terrible job. It was, sometimes, a slightly wrong decision.

“In Austria, although I didn’t want to, and I don’t think it was my problem, would he have avoided contact?

“There are too many ‘what ifs’ and it’s easy to say ‘what if’.

“You learn from it. But you’ve still to go out and do it.

“I know what to focus on. I know this is something to improve on.”

Norris became a thorn in Verstappen’s side when the dominant of the Red Bull began to wane last year.

Eventually, both McLaren and Ferrari would pass Red Bull in the constructors’.

But Verstappen was able to cling onto his drivers’ title despite his aggressive driving style coming under the microscope.

With the field set to converge in the F1 2025 season, focus on Verstappen and Norris’ battle will be even keener.