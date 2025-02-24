Aston Martin, Mercedes and Haas on track with new F1 cars in Bahrain

Aston Martin, Mercedes and Haas are all running their new 2025 F1 challengers in Bahrain today.

For Aston Martin and Mercedes, it marks the first time that their respective AMR25 and W16 challengers will have hit the track. Haas conducted a private shakedown with their VF-25 at Silverstone last weekend.

The AMR25, which was revealed by Aston Martin on Sunday, has now broken cover as part of a filming day at the Bahrain International Circuit ahead of pre-season testing at Sakhir on 26-28 February.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are sharing driving duties as Aston Martin complete 200km of permitted running and use up one of their two allowed filming days for this year.

This comes a day after Aston Martin released digital images showing off their 2025 challenger, having revealed their new livery at last week’s F1 75 season launch event.

Mercedes are yet to post images of their 2025 car, which is due to be officially launched on Monday.

Red Bull’s RB21 is set to make its first on-track appearance in a shakedown in Bahrain on Tuesday 25 February.

Aston Martin’s much-changed 2025 car

The biggest change to the AMR25 compared to its predecessor the AMR24 are the redesigned sidepods.

Aston Martin want to address the low-speed corner handling and through-corner balance issues which plagued Alonso and Stroll throughout 2024.

The Silverstone-based outfit endured a disappointing campaign last year and finished a distant fifth place in the constructors’ championship.

Back at it in Bahrain. 🇧🇭 #AMR25 pic.twitter.com/tAwDma4RMz — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 24, 2025

Since flying out of the traps at the start of 2023, having emerged from that winter as Red Bull’s nearest challengers, Aston Martin have fallen backwards in the competitive order.

Aston Martin hope the AMR25 will help address their recent form slide.

"We learnt a lot in 2024 and the team have been using that as a driving force as we head into this season with the AMR25,” Alonso said.

“The competition is going to be very tight in the last year of the current regulations, but I know the team have been working hard at the AMRTC to make sure we are ready.”