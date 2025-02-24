Another FIA series joins F1 in uniting against Mohammed Ben Sulayem's swearing rules

The World Rally Championship’s 2025 cohort has sided with F1 drivers in uniting against the FIA's strict swearing guidelines.

WoRDA - WRC’s Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) equivalent - released a lengthy statement demanding an “urgent solution” from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

This comes after WRC driver Adrien Fourmaux was fined for using an expletive during a TV interview earlier this month.

Fourmaux was fined €10,000 after using the F-word, he said: “I had a clean stage, the ruts are really tricky. I think it will be difficult to do a good time.

“There is a lot of sweeping in the beginning. We f***ed up yesterday.”

He became the first competitor to be penalised for using foul language following the FIA’s stricter guidelines for the upcoming year.

New rules were implemented after Ben Sulayem was unhappy with the frequency of expletives being used by competitors, particularly in F1.

Consequently, Max Verstappen was handed community service for swearing in an FIA press conference during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Later that season, also in an FIA press conference, Charles Leclerc was fined for swearing.

The majority of the F1 grid disapproves of the new rules, mainly swearing while driving over the team radio.

WRC's 2025 competitors also disagree, calling for a sensible resolution.

WRC’s statement against FIA rule

In a statement signed by WRC Rally1 drivers and co-drivers, alongside leading members from WRC2, they called for greater transparency.

The statement read in full: “The Rally Drivers and Co-drivers of WoRDA, inspired by their GPDA colleagues, join together to express their opinion, seek clarity and co-operate towards a brighter future.

“First and foremost, we wish to state that, as is the case with every sport, competitors must abide by the Referee’s decision. The respect of this principle is not in question. We are not all full-time professionals, yet we all face the same extreme conditions with the same relentless passion.

“Whether navigating through dense forests, across frozen roads in the dead of night, or through the dust of treacherous gravel tracks, we push ourselves to the limit – against the elements, against the clock, and against our own limits. Beyond racing, our role has expanded. Today, rally drivers and co-drivers are not only athletes but also entertainers, content creators, and constant media figures.

“From the smartphones of spectators to the official WRC cameras, we are expected to be available at all times – before, during, and after competition, from dawn to dusk.

“WoRDA has always recognised our responsibilities and commitment to collaborate in a constructive way with all stakeholders, including the FIA President, in order to promote and elevate our outstanding Sport for the benefit of all.

“In recent months, however, there has been an alarming increase in the severity of the sanctions imposed for minor, isolated and unintentional language lapses. This has reached an unacceptable level.”

We strongly believe that: “Common colloquialism cannot be considered and judged as equal to genuine insult or an act of aggression. Non mother-tongue speakers may use or repeat terms without full awareness of their meaning and connotation. Seconds after an extreme adrenaline spike, it is unrealistic to expect a perfect and systematic control over emotions. Rally is Extreme: risk level for the athletes, intensity of the focus, length of the days… all the limits are reached.

“In such a case we question the relevance and validity of imposing any sort of penalty. Moreover, the exorbitant fines are vastly disproportionate to the average income and budget in rallying.

“We are also concerned with the public impression these excessive sums create in the minds of the fans, suggesting this is an industry where money doesn’t matter.

“This also raises a fundamental question where does the money from these fines go? The lack of transparency only amplifies concerns and undermines confidence in the system. Surely the negative impressions surrounding these penalties far outweigh the impact of any language lapse.

“We call for a direct communication and engagement between the FIA President and WoRDA members to find a mutually agreeable and urgent solution. Sportingly, The Rally Drivers and Co-drivers members of WoRDA.”