James Allison “very involved” in new Mercedes W16 as it hits the track in Bahrain

Mercedes’ 2025 F1 car - the W16 - has hit the track for the first time as Toto Wolff noted James Allison’s influence in designing the new car.

George Russell took to the Bahrain International Circuit on Tuesday to give the W16 its first shakedown ahead of pre-season testing.

Mercedes are one of the final teams to conduct a shakedown in their new car, with Red Bull also doing the same today.

It’s also Mercedes’ first car without Lewis Hamilton since 2012, after the seven-time world champion switched to Ferrari.

The shakedown ran smoothly for Mercedes as they prepared for three days of testing in Bahrain.

The W16 hits the track for the first time😍 pic.twitter.com/G5uwROfN8Q — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 25, 2025

All 10 teams will be in action tomorrow as testing begins ahead of the new season.

Mercedes have struggled for consistency across the last three seasons - since the introduction of the ‘ground effect’ rules in 2022.

Mercedes have picked up just five wins - four in 2024 alone.

Mike Elliott spearheaded Mercedes’ technical department until the middle of 2023, before the return of Allison.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Wolff was asked about Allison’s involvement and the general approach from Mercedes heading into the new season.

“Yes, he’s been very involved and obviously it’s not down to one person but I feel the organisation has tried really hard to understand what the deficits are albeit we’re going into the last year of these regulations we want to prove to ourselves that we’ve understood,” Wolff explained.

New era for Mercedes without Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes chose Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton’s replacement for 2025.

Antonelli is viewed as a generational talent, effectively Mercedes’ very own Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was promoted to Red Bull after just one full season in F1, winning on his debut for the team at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Antonelli could break Verstappen’s record and become the youngest winner in F1 history if he is victorious in any of the opening three events of 2025.

On the other side of the garage, Russell feels he’s ready to take the fight to Verstappen for the title - if Mercedes give him the tools to do so.

Mercedes have struggled with inconsistency since the start of 2022.

Throughout last year, their car tended to only perform in cooler conditions or tracks which required low levels of downforce.

As a result, they finished a distant fourth in the 2024 F1 constructors’ standings.