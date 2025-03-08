Fernando Alonso praised for personal growth off-track: “He was a different person”

”He was a different person actually when he came back, he was much more relaxed and yeah, he’s just incredible.”

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Sky Sports F1 pundit Natalie Pinkham has described Fernando Alonso as “incredible”, noting that the Spaniard returned to the sport as a “different person” following his sabbatical.

After four difficult seasons with McLaren between 2015 and 2018, Alonso took a break from the sport.

During his time, he competed in the World Endurance Championship with Toyota and competed at Daytona.

After two seasons out, he returned to F1 with Alpine, replacing Daniel Ricciardo, who decided to join McLaren.

Alonso is still on the F1 grid in 2025, which is set to be his 22nd season in the sport.

Speaking on The Red Flags podcast, Pinkham noted a clear change in Alonso following his return to the sport in 2021.

“He’s fantastic,” Pinkham said. “Actually, when he went away and then came back to the sport, he actually said to me and a number of my colleagues, you know what? I do understand now kind of what you’re doing.

“Because the last thing that we ever want to do is shove a microphone under someone’s nose and stress them out, but he had a sort of greater appreciation of the bigger picture once he left and then returned.

”He was a different person actually when he came back, he was much more relaxed and yeah, he’s just incredible. Like, long may he stay in our sport. I know that there’s an argument to keep bringing in rookies and, we’ve got six this year, that’s fantastic, and it keeps the grid moving and it keeps the energy up and keeps the competitive juices flowing.

“But I do think there’s a lot to be said for having the King of Spain on the grid as well.”

Alonso waits for Newey’s influence at Aston

2025 could be a challenging year for Aston Martin as they and Alonso wait for Adrian Newey’s design influence.

Adrian Newey officially started work on March 3, so may have had very little input on this year’s car.

Aston Martin and Alonso will be pinning their hopes on 2026 - given it will be the first car designed by Newey.

Similarly, they will have a Honda works engine deal from next year, which should give them a boost.

Alonso is contracted with Aston Martin until the end of 2026.

It means next year could be his last chance of winning his first race since 2013 - or potentially that elusive third world title.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
13s ago
Experienced F1 driver identified who will be beaten by young teammate in 2025
Esteban Ocon
F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko suggests McLaren held 0.3s advantage over Red Bull in F1 testing
Helmut Marko
MotoGP News
1h ago
"Gut feeling" worry about KTM's money problems
Brad Binder
MotoGP News
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli on last roll of the dice to stop ‘career slipping away’
Franco Morbidelli
F1 News
3h ago
Valtteri Bottas animosity theory dismissed amid new Mercedes garage dynamic
Valtteri Bottas

More News

MotoGP News
5h ago
Alex Marquez explains how Ducati GP23 struggles are helping on the GP24
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
5h ago
Fernando Alonso praised for personal growth off-track: “He was a different person”
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
7h ago
Pecco Bagnaia predicts performance upturn at upcoming MotoGP tracks “more on my side”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
7h ago
“What’s the point?” Admission from mystery F1 team boss
F1
NASCAR News
7h ago
Legge wants to prove she belongs in NASCAR on Phoenix debut
Katherine Legge