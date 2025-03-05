F1 2025 teammates who are “both feisty” tipped for “fireworks” in the garage

A duo of Formula 1 drivers who will share a garage in 2025 have been tipped for “fireworks” due to their combative personalities.

The newly-rebranded Racing Bulls team will keep faith with Yuki Tsunoda, and welcome rookie Isack Hadjar as his new teammate.

Hadjar is a Red Bull junior driver who got the nod after Liam Lawson’s promotion from Racing Bulls into the top team.

But the new dynamic between Tsunoda and Hadjar could be problematic, it has been claimed.

Racing Bulls problems between teammates?

“I think we can expect a few fireworks there,” Natalie Pinkham told Sky Sports during Bahrain testing.

“They are both feisty.”

David Croft replied: “One has calmed down. I thought Yuki had a mature approach to last season.”

Pinkham: “He had a great season.”

Crofty asked: “Is he a bit unlucky that he didn’t get the Red Bull drive?

“Red Bull will think he didn’t completely dominate Daniel Ricciardo, a driver that wasn’t good enough for the Red Bull team.

“Therefore, ‘we think there is more potential in Lawson’. I imagine that’s their thinking.

“But Yuki can be a really good mentor to Hadjar, having been through the rookie process himself. Hadjar is a fine driver.”

Pinkham asked: “Does he want to be a mentor? There’s always a tussle at that team because it’s supposed to be a springboard to the main team.”

Crofty said: “Being that Racing Bulls are the junior team, is it part and parcel of the experienced drivers’ role to help their teammate? It’s Yuki’s fifth season so he can be.”

Tsunoda has previously been criticised by Red Bull’s Helmut Marko for swearing and for his hot-headed radio interactions.

However, he has mellowed that fiery side to finish 12th in last year’s drivers’ standings.

It wasn’t enough to earn a Red Bull drive, which instead went to his former teammate Lawson.

But such is the red-hot competition at all times within the Red Bull camp, an impressive start to 2025 for Tsunoda could set tongues wagging again.