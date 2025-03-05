F1 2025 teammates who are “both feisty” tipped for “fireworks” in the garage

F1 team identified who might need to keep a check on feuding teammates

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

A duo of Formula 1 drivers who will share a garage in 2025 have been tipped for “fireworks” due to their combative personalities.

The newly-rebranded Racing Bulls team will keep faith with Yuki Tsunoda, and welcome rookie Isack Hadjar as his new teammate.

Hadjar is a Red Bull junior driver who got the nod after Liam Lawson’s promotion from Racing Bulls into the top team.

But the new dynamic between Tsunoda and Hadjar could be problematic, it has been claimed.

Racing Bulls problems between teammates?

“I think we can expect a few fireworks there,” Natalie Pinkham told Sky Sports during Bahrain testing.

“They are both feisty.”

David Croft replied: “One has calmed down. I thought Yuki had a mature approach to last season.”

Pinkham: “He had a great season.”

Crofty asked: “Is he a bit unlucky that he didn’t get the Red Bull drive?

“Red Bull will think he didn’t completely dominate Daniel Ricciardo, a driver that wasn’t good enough for the Red Bull team.

“Therefore, ‘we think there is more potential in Lawson’. I imagine that’s their thinking.

“But Yuki can be a really good mentor to Hadjar, having been through the rookie process himself. Hadjar is a fine driver.”

Pinkham asked: “Does he want to be a mentor? There’s always a tussle at that team because it’s supposed to be a springboard to the main team.”

Crofty said: “Being that Racing Bulls are the junior team, is it part and parcel of the experienced drivers’ role to help their teammate? It’s Yuki’s fifth season so he can be.”

Tsunoda has previously been criticised by Red Bull’s Helmut Marko for swearing and for his hot-headed radio interactions.

However, he has mellowed that fiery side to finish 12th in last year’s drivers’ standings.

It wasn’t enough to earn a Red Bull drive, which instead went to his former teammate Lawson.

But such is the red-hot competition at all times within the Red Bull camp, an impressive start to 2025 for Tsunoda could set tongues wagging again.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
10m ago
Awkward Carlos Sainz snub of James Vowles caught by Netflix
Carlos Sainz
WSBK News
13m ago
Carl Fogarty to headline World Superbike “celebration” at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Carl Fogarty after winning both races at the 1995 German World Superbike. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stefan Pierer steps down from KTM executive board in wake of restructuring
Stefan Pierer, MotoGP 2025
F1 News
1h ago
F1 2025 teammates who are “both feisty” tipped for “fireworks” in the garage
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull points finger at two F1 rivals in fresh ‘mini-DRS’ row
Red Bull

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari still adapting to radical design tweak after race pace struggles in F1 testing
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez makes surprising 2025 Ducati MotoGP comparison
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
WSBK News
1h ago
Rivals respond to Nicolo Bulega’s “10 out of 10” Australian WorldSBK performance
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
1h ago
Red Bull’s chequered history in NASCAR Cup Series
Red Bull Trackhouse
RR News
2h ago
Epic Sidecar head-to-head battle set for 2025 Southern 100
Ben Birchall, Kevin Rousseau, 2024 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.