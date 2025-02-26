George Russell on Mercedes without Lewis Hamilton: “It does feel different”

“Lewis is such a huge personality on and off the track but I think everyone within the team is very much excited for this next chapter really.”

George Russell has admitted that Mercedes “does feel different” following Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, citing the seven-time F1 world champion’s “huge personality”.

Mercedes head into the 2025 F1 season without Hamilton, who embarks on a new adventure with Ferrari.

Hamilton spent 12 seasons at Mercedes, winning six of his seven titles with them.

Following Hamilton’s departure, Russell is the de facto team leader, particularly as his teammate - Andrea Kimi Antonelli - has zero F1 race starts to his name.

In the FIA drivers’ press conference on day one of testing in Bahrain, Russell was asked how Mercedes “feels” after Hamilton’s exit.

“Naturally, it does feel different, of course,” Russell said. “Lewis is such a huge personality on and off the track but I think everyone within the team is very much excited for this next chapter really.

“As the team may look on fond memories, I also feel grateful to have that chance being his teammate for three years and learning so much from him but also going head-to-head with him directly for three years.”

Mercedes “looking forward” post-Hamilton

Russell pointed out that Mercedes are “looking forward” following Hamilton’s exit.

Mercedes are hopeful that the W16 - their 2025 challenger - can challenge the title.

Their previous three cars have been plagued with various issues, resulting in a lack of consistency.

Mercedes have just five wins to their name across the last three seasons as they struggled to get to grips with the ‘ground effect’ era of rules.

They started pre-season testing, though, with Antonelli setting the pace in the morning session.

“It kind of feels like the end of a chapter but you’re looking forward to the next journey,” Russell added.

“It’s very much for us and Mercedes, we’re looking forward and not backwards. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

