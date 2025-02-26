Major F1 rule change for Monaco Grand Prix approved

Major rule changes for the Monaco Grand Prix have been approved in a bid to spice up the F1 race.

Charles Leclerc won his home race for the first time last year
Charles Leclerc won his home race for the first time last year

F1’s governing body the FIA has announced the Monaco Grand Prix will become a mandatory two-stop race.

The change will come into effect from this year’s grand prix and force drivers to make at least two stops, if its a dry race.

It comes as F1 tries to spice up the Monaco Grand Prix amid growing criticism in recent years.

The proposal was agreed upon by team bosses during a meeting of the F1 Commission last week but the changes have now been formally green-lit at the first World Motorsport Council of the year on Wednesday.

An FIA statement read: “The WMSC reviewed a proposal regarding the implementation of a mandatory 2-stop strategy (in both wet and dry conditions) for the Monaco GP, with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this race.

“Following recent discussions in the F1 Commission, a specific requirement for the Monaco GP has been approved mandating the use of at least three sets of tyres in the race, with a minimum of two different tyre compounds to be used if it’s a dry race.”

At last year’s race, Max Verstappen, who finished sixth for Red Bull, complained over team radio: “F*** me, this is really boring... I should’ve brought my pillow”.

Verstappen later added: “Overall the weekend is really cool, just the Sunday is a little bit boring unfortunately, but the scenery is still great.

"If we can find a way to race a bit better, why not? That would be my preferred solution."

This year’s Monaco Grand Prix takes place on 23-25 May. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Major F1 rule change for Monaco Grand Prix approved
Charles Leclerc won his home race for the first time last year
MotoGP News
17m ago
MotoGP announces new TV broadcast deal for the United States
Trackhouse
F1 Results
29m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 (Wednesday) Results
Lando Norris
F1 News
37m ago
Forgotten former F1 driver pops up as Carlos Sainz ally in Williams garage
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi: “I’ve always had fun” at Thai MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
The reality Pedro Acosta must “accept” to realise his MotoGP potential
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Power cut causes first day of F1 pre-season testing to be halted
F1 garages lost power
F1 News
2h ago
Alpine F1 boss hints media to blame for ‘unfair’ Jack Doohan exit speculation
Jack Doohan
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez “a little more nervous than I should be” ahead of factory Ducati MotoGP debut
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test, media. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari F1 car named “the standout” by rival team boss
Lewis Hamilton