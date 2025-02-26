Major F1 rule change for Monaco Grand Prix approved

F1’s governing body the FIA has announced the Monaco Grand Prix will become a mandatory two-stop race.

The change will come into effect from this year’s grand prix and force drivers to make at least two stops, if its a dry race.

It comes as F1 tries to spice up the Monaco Grand Prix amid growing criticism in recent years.

The proposal was agreed upon by team bosses during a meeting of the F1 Commission last week but the changes have now been formally green-lit at the first World Motorsport Council of the year on Wednesday.

An FIA statement read: “The WMSC reviewed a proposal regarding the implementation of a mandatory 2-stop strategy (in both wet and dry conditions) for the Monaco GP, with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this race.

“Following recent discussions in the F1 Commission, a specific requirement for the Monaco GP has been approved mandating the use of at least three sets of tyres in the race, with a minimum of two different tyre compounds to be used if it’s a dry race.”

At last year’s race, Max Verstappen, who finished sixth for Red Bull, complained over team radio: “F*** me, this is really boring... I should’ve brought my pillow”.

Verstappen later added: “Overall the weekend is really cool, just the Sunday is a little bit boring unfortunately, but the scenery is still great.

"If we can find a way to race a bit better, why not? That would be my preferred solution."

This year’s Monaco Grand Prix takes place on 23-25 May.