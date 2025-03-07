Unexpectedly major flaw in Audi’s bold F1 plan pointed out

A big problem with Audi’s plan to enter Formula 1 has been identified.

Sauber are into their final year before they will evolve into the Audi works team from 2026 onwards, representing the huge German manufacturer’s entry.

But there is an ongoing issue behind-the-scenes which has hindered them, it has been claimed, despite the signing of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg.

“Since he signed, the CEO has changed. Andreas Seidl brought him in,” Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said.

“They are without a team principal until April.

“From everything you hear it’s not going particularly smoothly, in terms of the transition to Audi.

“I hope this is a year for Sauber, their last in F1, where they have a better year.”

Big Audi F1 problem explained

Crofty explained the crucial issue which has gone largely unnoticed.

“One of the problems that the Audi project has is the location,” he explained.

“Hinwil, as spectacular as Switzerland is, is not a great place to attract staff to. Switzerland is expensive, and you’re uprooting people.

“They are now announcing that they need a base in the UK to make better use of talent.

“I am surprised that didn’t happen two years ago. Surprised it wasn’t on the radar.

“Persuading people to move to Switzerland, to uproot their families, is not an easy thing to do.

“Getting the right people in is half the battle.

“We don’t know how good, or not, their engine will be. But there’s pressure on Audi to not be a back of the grid team.

“Hulkenberg, I hope his experience and ability to develop a car, will be a massive asset to that team.

“Gabriel Bortoleto is a good choice alongside him. He’s a fine driver who will attract sponsorship from Brazil.”

Last year, Sauber had the worst car on the F1 grid.

Drivers Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas paid the price by losing their race seats.

The arrival of Hulkenberg and Bortoleto will rejuvenate their garage but the competitiveness of their package remains a question mark.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

