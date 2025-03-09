“Demotion” query about ex-Aston Martin boss rejected

Mike Krack’s change of role at Aston Martin is not a demotion, it has been claimed.

A restructure of the top jobs at Aston Martin for the F1 2025 season saw Andy Cowell replace Krack as team principal.

Krack is now the chief trackside officer, beneath Cowell in the hierarchy, but this move could benefit the wider team, it has been suggested.

Aston Martin change tipped to benefit F1 challengers

“I think he will feel fine,” Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said about Krack.

“I am not speaking for Mike but, the impression I got, was that there were parts of the team principal job which didn’t really suit, didn’t really fit.

“I don’t think [it’s a demotion]. He is the man responsible at the track for what goes on with the car. That’s not a demotion.

“He is a fine engineer and wants to spend time with the engineers.

“There is a necessity for that team to better engineer their car at the track.

“Cowell knows what it’s like to run a business. He was in charge of Mercedes’ power plant in its halcyon days, he’s the man behind the engine which dominated the sport for many years.

“He knows how to navigate the political corridors that a team principal must navigate.

“The parts of that job that Krack didn’t enjoy have been taken away, to focus on the bits that he’s very good at. Decision-making is simplified.

“Andy is the CEO and team principal. Enrico Cardile is in charge of the factory, Krack is in charge at the race track.

“The hope at Aston Martin is that they can better engineer, and get better results.”

Aston Martin have, of course, also welcomed Adrian Newey into their eye-catching structure.

Newey, the genius car designer who was at Red Bull throughout their two periods of dominance, is the new Managing Technical Partner at Aston Martin.

Chiefly he will oversee the direction of the car for 2026 and beyond, when the new F1 rules begin.

Newey’s impact on this year’s development remains to be seen.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

