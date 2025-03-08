“What’s the point?” Admission from mystery F1 team boss

An unknown Formula 1 team principal has apparently offered an interesting take on how to approach the 2025 season.

This is the final year in the current rules cycle, before the fresh engine regulations begin from 2026 onwards.

The new rules offer an opportunity at a blank slate, with every team hoping to dramatically increase their competitiveness.

But this is only possible with industry-leading innovation which will inevitably detract attention from this season’s upgrades.

How will F1 midfield teams approach 2025?

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said: “If you’re Alpine… you’re not going to be throwing a lot of resources at 2025 beyond Spain.

“What’s the point?

“As one F1 team principal, from a midfield team, said to me during the winter: ‘we could throw everything at 2025 and move up one place but what’s the point? We are absolutely crucifying ourselves for 2026 if we do that’.

“2026 is such a huge change and all the teams are aware of this.

“James Vowles said: ‘We will go to every round and scrap hard for every point, that is my promise’.

“I don’t think he’s lying. They will go to every round and scrap as hard as they can - but they won’t bring upgrades every round.

“Because what’s the point?

“While they are focused on that, they aren’t focused on the big gains of next year.

“Trust me, some will get it absolutely right and some will get it wrong.”

The front-running teams will dream of establishing an era of dominance, much like Red Bull or Mercedes before them.

But there are massive gains to be made for the midfield bunch too, with the chance to contend more regularly for podiums if they can develop a car with an engine to envy.

Audi and Cadillac also enter F1 in 2026, two huge-name manufacturers who won’t aspire to anything less than fighting at the front.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

