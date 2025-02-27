Does freak incident explain concern over F1 driver's body language?

Nico Hulkenberg was involved in a weird incident on the opening morning of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

A Sauber spokesperson told Crash.net: "Nico had a minor medical incident yesterday which caused him not to join the press conference. This incident does not have any influence on today's participation and performance."

But it was merely a speck of dust from inside the garage which needed some brief attention, Crash.net understands.

Hulkenberg was given a clean bill of health and cleared to return to action, with minimal disruption to Sauber’s testing programme.

The 37-year-old German was due to attend the FIA press conference during the lunch break on the opening day but was absent. It is understood his planned appearance was cancelled as a result of his trip to the medical centre.

Reigning Formula 2 champion and F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto completed Sauber’s run plan on Wednesday afternoon.

Hulkenberg, who completed 55 laps on the opening morning of testing, has been back behind the wheel of Sauber’s C45 on Thursday morning.

Body language concern raised

Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz raised concerns about Hulkenberg’s body language during the first day of testing.

“I hope Gabriel Bortoleto has a better run than Nico Hulkenberg has had this morning,” Kravitz said.

“Because if body language is anything to go by – and I’ve followed Hulkenberg’s entire F1 career – he hasn’t had the most happy session.

“He’s just got out of the car. It looks like they’re breaking for an early lunch, an hour and a half before the break in Bahrain, enough time for Hulkenberg to get out and debrief with his engineer.

“Optimistically, it looks like Sauber are steady at the moment. There was some attention to the right-hand side of the floor, which some mechanics have been taking a look at.

“Hulkenberg has been talking to Mattia Binotto at the back of the garage, giving his debrief. There weren’t many smiles. Rubbing the head, scratching the chin.”

The eye incident could go some way in explaining why Hulkenberg did not appear to be particularly happy.