Brad Pitt “begging to get out” as Lewis Hamilton sped around track

F1 movie producer recalls Brad Pitt being driven by Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt was left in fear after zipping around a race circuit with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel.

That is a claim from from the director of ‘F1’, the upcoming Formula 1 movie.

Hollywood superstar Pitt plays the lead role of a returning driver who sets out to reclaim glory.

Hamilton is a producer, tasked with giving the project authenticity.

Early on in the process, he took Pitt for a spin in Los Angeles.

Lewis Hamilton drove Brad Pitt around race track

“He gave Brad the scare of a lifetime in a lap,” director Joseph Kosinski told TIME.

“Brad was clawing at the windows, begging to get out.”

Pitt has made some high-profile appearances at Formula 1 grands prix, because the movie has shot scenes at real-life races.

He has been dressed in his race overalls, posing alongside the real drivers.

Pitt even drove his movie car around the Silverstone track during the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix weekend.

Mercedes provided the car. It is an F2-spec machine, tweaked to look like a current F1 car.

Hamilton also offered feedback to producer Jerry Bruckheimer in the casting process.

“The notes are so detailed,” says Bruckheimer.

“‘When you’re going into that next turn, you have the car in second gear, it should be in third. I can hear it. I can hear the sound of it.’”

“He opened all those doors for us into that world.

“We would not have been able to do this without him.”

Hamilton predicted: “It’s going to blow away anything that’s ever been done in Formula One before.”

Hamilton referenced Drive To Survive, the Netflix series which is credited with creating a boom in interest in F1 in the United States.

“Netflix has been huge,” he said.

“This is going to be even bigger, on more of a global scale.

“I don’t think we set out for it to be, like, an Oscar-winning movie.

“The goal is to make people feel good, to bring people in, to inspire people.

“We want you to leave the cinema and be like, ‘Wow, that was freaking wicked.’”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Remarkable mobile phone data loss almost cost an F1 driver his big chance
Oliver Bearman
MotoGP News
17m ago
First corner “mess” blamed for Pedro Acosta’s difficult Thai MotoGP sprint
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
45m ago
Jack Miller “ignored the warning signs”, responds to “brain off” Q2 lap
Jack Miller, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli makes Pedro Acosta comparison after MotoGP rookie stuns in debut race
Ai Ogura, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez hails “perfect Saturday”, warns “still has some margin” for Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Brad Pitt “begging to get out” as Lewis Hamilton sped around track
Brad Pitt
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo: “Disconnecting brain” key to Jack Miller’s Yamaha MotoGP speed in Thailand
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez reveals moment he knew Marc Marquez was “too fast” in Thai MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia explains “scientific” reason for Thai MotoGP sprint struggles
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
Damon Hill addresses Sky Sports F1 exit - and what’s next for him
Damon Hill