Angela Cullen key to Lewis Hamilton's “mental stability” at Ferrari

Ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Angela Cullen gives Lewis Hamilton “mental stability” ahead of his first season with Ferrari.

As part of Hamilton’s seismic move to Ferrari, Cullen is back in Hamilton's inner circle, fulfilling the role of the seven-time world champion’s physiotherapist.

Cullen worked with Hamilton from 2016 to 2023 before her shock departure.

The exact reasons for her exit ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are still unclear, although Hamilton has cited Cullen wanting to spend time with her family.

Cullen appeared in IndyCar last year, working alongside fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong as his fitness trainer.

Cullen admitted she thought her time in motorsport had ended before going stateside with Armstrong.

She’s now back alongside Hamilton, appearing at the Ferrari driver’s first on-track outing in January.

Cullen was also at the official pre-season test in Bahrain.

Cullen’s return will benefit Hamilton

Cullen is one of a number of familiar faces at Ferrari.

Hamilton previously worked with team boss Frederic Vasseur during his days in GP2 Series at ART Grand Prix.

Ferrari deputy team principal Jerome D’Ambrosio and technical director Loic Serra worked with Hamilton at Mercedes.

Speaking to CasinoApps.com, Herbert explained why Cullen’s return is only positive for Hamilton.

“It’s an interesting one. What Angela Cullen gives to Lewis is that stability, mental stability, that he has the right people around him giving him the right vibes that he needs when he gets in the car,” he said.

“That’s down to the relationship that he and Angela had before. I’m still not totally sure what happened when they split but it’s great that that relationship has come back.

“If it benefits Lewis, great. If it benefits Angela, great. And if it benefits Ferrari and Formula 1, brilliant.

“For Lewis, it’s something fresh. This is something that’s really positive.”