Angela Cullen key to Lewis Hamilton's “mental stability” at Ferrari

“If it benefits Lewis, great. If it benefits Angela, great. And if it benefits Ferrari and Formula 1, brilliant.”

Angela Cullen
Angela Cullen

Ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Angela Cullen gives Lewis Hamilton “mental stability” ahead of his first season with Ferrari.

As part of Hamilton’s seismic move to Ferrari, Cullen is back in Hamilton's inner circle, fulfilling the role of the seven-time world champion’s physiotherapist.

Cullen worked with Hamilton from 2016 to 2023 before her shock departure.

The exact reasons for her exit ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are still unclear, although Hamilton has cited Cullen wanting to spend time with her family.

Cullen appeared in IndyCar last year, working alongside fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong as his fitness trainer.

Cullen admitted she thought her time in motorsport had ended before going stateside with Armstrong.

She’s now back alongside Hamilton, appearing at the Ferrari driver’s first on-track outing in January.

Cullen was also at the official pre-season test in Bahrain.

Cullen’s return will benefit Hamilton

Cullen is one of a number of familiar faces at Ferrari.

Hamilton previously worked with team boss Frederic Vasseur during his days in GP2 Series at ART Grand Prix.

Ferrari deputy team principal Jerome D’Ambrosio and technical director Loic Serra worked with Hamilton at Mercedes.

Speaking to CasinoApps.com, Herbert explained why Cullen’s return is only positive for Hamilton.

“It’s an interesting one. What Angela Cullen gives to Lewis is that stability, mental stability, that he has the right people around him giving him the right vibes that he needs when he gets in the car,” he said.

“That’s down to the relationship that he and Angela had before. I’m still not totally sure what happened when they split but it’s great that that relationship has come back.

“If it benefits Lewis, great. If it benefits Angela, great. And if it benefits Ferrari and Formula 1, brilliant.

“For Lewis, it’s something fresh. This is something that’s really positive.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
24m ago
Alex Marquez and Gigi Dall’Igna explain Ducati GP24 spec for 2025 MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Thai MotoGP
NASCAR News
26m ago
NASCAR Cup Series gets first female driver in seven years
Katherine Legge
F1 News
28m ago
Angela Cullen key to Lewis Hamilton's “mental stability” at Ferrari
Angela Cullen
RR News
49m ago
Isle of Man TT hero broke his back: “I came off the side of a mountain”
Ben and Tom Birchall
Le Mans News
50m ago
Wayne Taylor Cadillac among 21 Hypercars on Le Mans grid
Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Jerez circuit under water as storms hit Spain
Jerez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller: “Well, the rear tyre is not trying to fall out every time…”
Jack Miller, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
The Pecco Bagnaia lesson that aided a MotoGP rookie’s star debut
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
18h ago
Ferrari delay key Aston Martin signing from joining Adrian Newey’s technical team
Enrico Cardile
MotoGP News
19h ago
Fabio Quartararo explains lacklustre Thai MotoGP race: ‘I couldn’t really push’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP