Ferrari delay key Aston Martin signing from joining Adrian Newey’s technical team

Ferrari are blocking Enrico Cardile from starting work at Aston Martin until he has completed 12 months of gardening leave, it has been claimed.

According to a report by Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Ferrari are keen to delay Cardile from starting work at his new F1 team.

Cardile was announced as Aston Martin’s new chief technical officer in July 2024.

His exact start date was unknown, with Aston Martin simply announcing he would begin work in 2025.

According to the report, Ferrari want Cardile to complete 12 months of gardening leave, which means he can’t start work until July 2025.

With F1’s new rules coming into play in 2026, Cardile’s impact on the new car will be reduced due to the later start date.

The good news for Aston Martin is that Adrian Newey has officially started work with the team on March 3.

Lawrence Stroll “furious” with Ferrari

The same report claims that team owner Lawrence Stroll is “furious” with Ferrari as they try to delay Cardile’s arrival.

Cardile will work closely with Newey as they look to take Aston Martin to world championship success in the near future.

Andy Cowell, who is now team principal as part of a management reshuffle which saw Mike Krack moved to a trackside role, outlined Cardile’s job at the team.

Cowell said that Cardile “will oversee the architecture, design and construction of the new cars”.

Newey and Cardile will lead Aston Martin’s F1 car design process following the departure of Dan Fallows.

However, 2025 could be a difficult season for Aston Martin.

Newey didn’t influence the AMR25 and it appears to be struggling for outright pace.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll struggled with understeer during the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

It’s expected that Aston Martin will be fighting Williams and Alpine at best for fifth in the constructors’ championship - leading F1’s midfield fight.