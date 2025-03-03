Johnny Herbert claims “certain people” pushed FIA to sack him from F1 steward role

Johnny Herbert has claimed complaints from “certain people” pushed the FIA to sack him from his role as F1 steward.

Herbert was removed from his role as F1 steward for the upcoming 2025 season.

The FIA announced in January that it had “mutually agreed” with Herbert to part ways, pointing towards his role as a pundit as a key reason for the decision.

Herbert was outspoken amid Max Verstappen’s aggressive driving on track during the 2024 campaign.

Herbert’s criticism irked Jos Verstappen, who questioned the Briton’s comments, given his role as a steward.

Speaking to CasinoApps.com, Herbert has suggested that the FIA were swayed by complaints made to the governing body’s president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“It didn’t come from within the FIA initially. It was all to do with chitter chatter to the FIA that made them change their point of view,” Herbert explained.

“Everything I’d done all year long in 2024 had been discussed and accepted. Two days before I was eventually given the sack over the phone, I’d been told all was good for 2025. Then it wasn’t.

“I understand how everything came about. But I am not going to point the finger.

“But as I said, there were certain people who did actually speak with the President [of the FIA] and that’s why the president finally made that decision to get rid of me.”

Herbert: FIA sacking was “upsetting”

Reflecting further on his dismissal, Herbert admitted it was “upsetting at the time” because he enjoyed the role.

He also rejected claims of being “biased”.

“I’m absolutely fine with [parting ways with the FIA],” he added. “It was upsetting at the time because I enjoyed it, and I felt that I was doing the best job and with no bias towards anybody.

“I had rules and guidelines that I had to deal with, not on my own, but with three other FIA stewards as well.

“I don’t think I was doing anything that was favouring anybody. I only did what I thought was necessary. If it was Lewis, if it was Max, if it was Lando, or any of the drivers on the racetrack.

“I had no bitterness towards any of those drivers to decide, ‘well I don’t like him, so I’m going to give him a penalty just because.’

“That’s not how it works, and it never will work like that. That’s where I felt that the way it was aimed at me, accusing me of bias, was absolutely ridiculous.

“But that’s where there has been this continual British bias talk for some reason, and I don’t get it.”