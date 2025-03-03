F1 champions Max Verstappen and McLaren nominated for prestigious sporting award

Max Verstappen and McLaren are up for a prestigious sporting award.

Oscar Piastri & Max Verstappen on track
Oscar Piastri & Max Verstappen on track

F1 champions Max Verstappen and McLaren have received nominations for the Laureus World Sport Awards.

Laureus World Sports Awards is a prestigious award ceremony honouring individuals and teams for their various successes.

Following his fourth F1 drivers’ triumph in 2024, Verstappen has been nominated for sportsman of the year.

Verstappen won the award in 2022 following his second consecutive F1 drivers’ title.

The Dutchman faces stern competition and will have to see off Carlos Alcaraz from Tennis, two-time Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis, Swimmer Leon Marchand and cyclist Tadej Pogačar.

Verstappen won seven of the opening 10 races in 2024, but could only win two of the subsequent 14.

His brilliance was enough to win the title with two races to spare, resisting Lando Norris’ late-season charge.

Norris’ form, alongside Oscar Piastri, meant that McLaren won their first F1 constructors’ title since 1998.

McLaren nominated for team award

McLaren have been nominated for the world team of the year.

They are up against the Spanish national team and Real Madrid from men’s football, NBA’s Boston Celtics, Barcelona’s women football team, and USA basketball men’s national team.

Mercedes were the last F1 team to win the team award.

They won it in 2018 after winning four F1 constructors’ titles in a row (2014 to 2017).

The winners of the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards will be announced on April 21 in Madrid.

