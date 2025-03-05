Ferrari still adapting to radical design tweak after race pace struggles in F1 testing

After trailing McLaren in F1 pre-season testing, Ferrari have work to do to extract more from the SF-25.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Ferrari are still trying to extract the most performance from their 2025 F1 car after making a significant change to the front suspension.

Ferrari have adopted a front pull rod suspension for the SF-25, moving away from the push rod in recent years.

This major change, led by new recruit Loic Serra, is likely to have greater potential in terms of development and thus laptime.

However, after three days of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, Ferrari has yet to maximise its new design choice.

According to Motorsport.It, while there are “unquestionable advantages” with the front pull rod suspension, which McLaren and Red Bull also use, Ferrari still need to fine-tune it at a “mechanical level”.

It is thought that Serra, who was signed from Mercedes, is a specialist in suspension design.

Ferrari explained the reason for the change in a press release during their car launch, stating: “The thinking behind this change in architecture was to clean up the airflow around the car, while also giving greater scope for further aero development, which had pretty much been exhausted with the previous iteration”.

On the third day of testing in Bahrain, Charles Leclerc cited some “balance” issues with the SF-25.

Ferrari struggled to keep up with McLaren over a race stint in Bahrain.

Leclerc trailed Lando Norris by around 0.5s across a race simulation on day two.

Work to do ahead of Australia for Ferrari

Testing was far from perfect for Ferrari, behind McLaren and Mercedes on race pace.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli matched Leclerc across his race run in Bahrain, and given the Italian’s lack of experience, it’s likely George Russell would have been faster had he been driving.

Lewis Hamilton was unable to complete a race run at the end of day three after Ferrari ended his test early due to an “anomaly” in the data. 

As noted by the same report, Ferrari was running less downforce than McLaren during the test, evidenced by their medium-load rear wing.

Perhaps this impacted Ferrari’s tyre wear - a strength of theirs - during the 2024 campaign.

The balance of the car also shifted throughout the test.

With less downforce on the rear, there was initially a more oversteer balance, which Leclerc likes.

However, this turned into understeer as the test progressed - something Ferrari will have to get on top of for Australia.

With the unusually cool track temperatures and abrasive tarmac, Australia will likely be a different story for F1’s top four teams. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
10m ago
Awkward Carlos Sainz snub of James Vowles caught by Netflix
Carlos Sainz
WSBK News
13m ago
Carl Fogarty to headline World Superbike “celebration” at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Carl Fogarty after winning both races at the 1995 German World Superbike. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stefan Pierer steps down from KTM executive board in wake of restructuring
Stefan Pierer, MotoGP 2025
F1 News
1h ago
F1 2025 teammates who are “both feisty” tipped for “fireworks” in the garage
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull points finger at two F1 rivals in fresh ‘mini-DRS’ row
Red Bull

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari still adapting to radical design tweak after race pace struggles in F1 testing
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez makes surprising 2025 Ducati MotoGP comparison
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
WSBK News
1h ago
Rivals respond to Nicolo Bulega’s “10 out of 10” Australian WorldSBK performance
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
1h ago
Red Bull’s chequered history in NASCAR Cup Series
Red Bull Trackhouse
RR News
2h ago
Epic Sidecar head-to-head battle set for 2025 Southern 100
Ben Birchall, Kevin Rousseau, 2024 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.