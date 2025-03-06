Martin Brundle highlights key Liam Lawson strength to handle Max Verstappen challenge

Martin Brundle believes Liam Lawson has a “strong enough head” to be able to handle going up against Max Verstappen.

Lawson will race for Red Bull for the first time at next weekend’s Australian Grand Prix with just 11 starts to his name.

Red Bull were impressed with how quickly Lawson has adapted to life in F1, even if he couldn’t consistently outperform Yuki Tsunoda at VCARB last season.

Lawson wasn’t afraid of being aggressive on-track either, defending hard against Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez.

It will likely be a difficult season for Lawson, given the identity of his teammate.

Verstappen destroyed Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon during their respective stints with the team, forcing Red Bull to make a quick change.

While Perez lasted four seasons, the Mexican’s form often dipped after promising starts - something Lawson will need to avoid.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of the new season, Brundle cast his eye over the new rookies for 2025.

Speaking about Lawson, he said: “Liam Lawson, I think, has a strong enough head to be able to cope with Max Verstappen.

“As long as he can see Verstappen’s gearbox on the grid and rear wing in the distance at the end of the race then he would have done a brilliant job.”

Colapinto factor “really hard” for Doohan

Jack Doohan is also set for a tough start to life in F1 with Alpine.

Alpine’s signing of Franco Colapinto as their test and reserve driver has only upped the pressure on Doohan.

Flavio Briatore has been vocal in his praise and support for Colapinto.

Alpine have insisted they are fully behind Doohan, but the feeling is that it’s just a matter of time before he’s pushed aside for Colapinto.

Assessing the new crop of drivers on the grid for 2025, Brundle added: “Ollie Bearman is going to be exciting to watch. Bortoleto, I think is a real talent. Whether he will have a chance to show it in that Sauber I don’t know.

"Jack Doohan has earned his chance in the Alpine but he’s already looking over his shoulder at Franco Colapinto.

“Paul Aron is on the team as well. That will be really hard for him to cope with. Hadjar, got to keep a cooler head than he’s shown today but he’s got the speed.”