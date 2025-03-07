Max Verstappen expected to race F1 rivals “exactly the same” despite rule tweak

F1 commentator Martin Brundle doesn’t see Max Verstappen adjusting his approach to racing his rivals on-track despite changes to the regulations for the upcoming season.

Following a number of instances of Verstappen driving aggressively, the FIA chose to tweak their rules at the end of last year.

Verstappen was heavily criticised for his robust defending against Lando Norris at the United States and Mexico City races.

Verstappen was handed two 10-second time penalties for moves on Norris in Mexico.

The Dutchman stood by his actions, citing the fact that had he not driven like that, Norris might have beaten Carlos Sainz to the win and thus his lead in the championship would have been reduced.

Verstappen was also penalised in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for colliding with Oscar Piastri at the first corner.

Looking ahead to the new season, Brundle doubts Verstappen will drive any differently, particularly if the title is on the line.

“No. He will race exactly the same,” Brundle said to Sky Sports News. “That’s how he’s hard-wired. That’s why he’s a four-time world champion. We saw against Lewis. We’ve seen it more recently against Lando.

“The more tense the championship gets, the more aggressive Max drives. He’s so clever. He’s skillful enough to place the car.

“He knows the regulations inside out. He’s overly aggressive sometimes but makes it work for him.”

Verstappen close to a race ban

Due to the number of incidents Verstappen was involved in during the back-end of last year, he’s not too far away from a race ban.

Verstappen currently has eight points - four away from a one-race suspension.

Two of those points will expire at the end of June having been awarded them due to contact with Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The remaining six won’t be removed until October, having occurred in the final chunk of last year.

Verstappen picked up two penalty points for forcing Norris off the track in Mexico.

In Brazil, he picked up a single point for being under the minimum VSC delta time during the sprint.

He got another one in Qatar for driving too slowly on a cooldown lap in qualifying.

Finally, he received two points for the collision with Piastri in Abu Dhabi.

It means Verstappen will have to be on his best behaviour for the first half of the year, at least.